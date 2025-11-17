TV and Media

Prince songs to be featured on this week’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Some lesser-known songs from the Purple One will be included in the mix.

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 17, 2025 at 7:45PM
Witney Carson and Robert Irwin will trip the light fantastic to Prince songs on "Dancing with the Stars." (Eric McCandless/ABC)

You don’t have to fork over money for the stage version of “Purple Rain” this week to celebrate Prince.

The late legend’s tunes will provide the soundtrack for Tuesday’s episode of “Dancing with the Stars.”

After a “Let’s Go Crazy” opening number, each of the six remaining couples will be challenged by two Prince songs. The season winner will be crowned next week.

ABC has released the details. Here they are:

  • Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform an Argentine tango to “Little Red Corvette” and a Viennese waltz to “Purple Rain.”
    • Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a jive to “Baby I’m a Star” and a Viennese waltz to “WOW.”
      • “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas will perform a cha-cha to “1999” and a Viennese waltz to “Slow Love.”
        • Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a tango to “I Would Die 4 U” and a cha-cha to “Kiss.”
          • Film and TV actor Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a foxtrot to “I Wanna Be Your Lover” and a paso doble to “When Doves Cry.”
            • Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a jive to “Raspberry Beret” and an Argentine tango to “U Got the Look.”

              The two-hour live episode starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday on ABC.

              about the writer

              about the writer

              Neal Justin

              Critic / Reporter

              Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

              See Moreicon

