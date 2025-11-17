Prince songs to be featured on this week’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’

You don’t have to fork over money for the stage version of “Purple Rain” this week to celebrate Prince.
The late legend’s tunes will provide the soundtrack for Tuesday’s episode of “Dancing with the Stars.”
After a “Let’s Go Crazy” opening number, each of the six remaining couples will be challenged by two Prince songs. The season winner will be crowned next week.
ABC has released the details. Here they are:
- Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform an Argentine tango to “Little Red Corvette” and a Viennese waltz to “Purple Rain.”
- Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a jive to “Baby I’m a Star” and a Viennese waltz to “WOW.”
- “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas will perform a cha-cha to “1999” and a Viennese waltz to “Slow Love.”
- Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a tango to “I Would Die 4 U” and a cha-cha to “Kiss.”
- Film and TV actor Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a foxtrot to “I Wanna Be Your Lover” and a paso doble to “When Doves Cry.”
- Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a jive to “Raspberry Beret” and an Argentine tango to “U Got the Look.”
The two-hour live episode starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday on ABC.