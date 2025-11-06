Review: ‘Purple Rain’ gets our critics delirious, sort of

JB: I have two flashbacks. One is to the glitzy premiere of the “Purple Rain” in Hollywood in 1984. I stood outside the after-party with Steve Fargnoli, Prince’s day-to-day manager and film coproducer, and he was pessimistic. I told him, “Don’t worry.” I have a different reaction this time, one that recalls the last time I did a joint review with another Strib critic, for Prince’s third film, “Graffiti Bridge,” in 1990. I expressed my true feelings, dissing Prince’s acting, directing and everything pretty much but the music. The Purple One got so angry at me that he had me banned from his club Glam Slam for a stretch. I’ll be honest once again: As is, this musical isn’t ready for Broadway. Not yet. But it can make it there.