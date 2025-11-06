Review: ‘Purple Rain’ gets our critics delirious, sort of

True, there are plenty of things that still need to be worked on, including the noisy top. It’s neither a stage bio nor a jukebox musical, even though the nine original songs on the “Purple Rain” soundtrack are padded with about 15 others. Diehard Prince fans want a tribute concert, while theater lovers want a great story with music tightly integrated. And yet there’s no live composer as a collaborator. Given all of that, this “Purple Rain” has funkily electric legs.
JB: Maybe I’m too demanding or just like Prince’s mother; I’m never satisfied. But, I held Prince to a high standard because I knew what stupendous things he was capable of. While this is not a Prince project per se, this adaptation of his work — his film and songs — while quite entertaining, falls short, like his heavily flawed movies “Under the Cherry Moon” and “Graffiti Bridge.” Prince never understood that everyone needs an editor, and this musical, which has plenty of potential, desperately needs an editor or two.
Prince and Apollonia starred in the 1984 film "Purple Rain." (The Minnesota Star Tribune file)
JB: While the movie was pulled together in less than a year, Bobby Z, the only person who worked on both the movie and the musical, said he’s been involved with the musical for six years. Lots of different voices and craftspeople weighed in, but frankly, the musical seems too closely wed to the movie, insisting on including too many elements that make both acts too long. One big change, a welcome one at that, is a newfound feminist bent with Wendy and Lisa leaving the Revolution to join Apollonia 6, encouraging them to play instruments and not dress like hookers. I expected the musical to take more liberties with aspects of the story.
RP: Agreed. It would have been unwise to maintain too much fidelity to the plot and mores of a film that, for all its great music, had backward attitudes around gender, misogyny and violence. So, the plot is changed up, female characters are given more agency and even the traumas that haunt the Kid get a kind of psycho-dramatic gloss. Yes, it’s “Purple Rain the Remix.”
JB: Newcomer Kris Kollins as the Kid shows considerable musical talent and an ability to emulate Prince’s dance moves, even doing the splits. Yowza! But, like Prince, he’s not much of an actor. His delivery of his monologues — and other lines — was monotone. Kollins doesn’t have to be cool to rule the stage, but he’s got to be believable. On the other hand, Rachel Webb, who has some Broadway experience, made all the right moves in singing and acting as Apollonia. And Jared Howelton, a Broadway vet who played Lafayette in “Hamilton,” stole the show with his cartoonish performance of Morris. His performance of “Gigolos Get Lonely Too” from inside a dumpster is LOL hilarious, an ingenious twist on the sexist dumpster scene in the movie in which Morris tosses a woman into the garbage.
RP: Kollins showed out as the Kid on opening night. That he is essentially an actor-in-training making his debut in front of tens of thousands of people in Minnesota speaks to his bravery and work ethic. True, next to his much-better-trained co-stars, he has a narrow theatrical range, stilted dramatic presence and muddy diction — things that were all true for Prince. But Kollins has convincing musicianship, and his vocals as the Kid double as a channeling of Prince. He was particularly powerful on the climactic musical numbers that close the first act, “The Beautiful Ones,” and the show’s abrupt closing, “Purple Rain.”