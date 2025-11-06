On one hand, it felt like an average night at Minneapolis’ venerable rock club from over its past 40 years. The DJ spun a lot of Prince songs. Bartender Pete Rasmussen was working his upstairs post. Dave Pirner of Soul Asylum was there just hanging out.
But there were other indicators it was a very different kind of night around First Avenue on Wednesday, when the venue that helped birth Prince’s 1984 “Purple Rain” movie and album hosted the afterparty for opening night of the Broadway-bound musical based on those iconic works.
Attendees gathered around purple tableclothed cocktail tables. Servers walked around with trays of toasted steak crostinis and caprese skewers. Free copies of Andrea Swensson’s book “Prince and Purple Rain: 40 Years” were handed out at the door. The Prince star on the wall outside the venue was transformed into an official selfie station with lights and a purple carpet under it.
Wednesday’s party was a VIP-style affair hosted by producers of “Purple Rain: The Musical” and Hennepin Arts, which operates the State Theatre (two blocks from First Ave) where the ambitious production is being staged for the first time. The musical had its official premiere Wednesday after three weeks of preview shows at the State.
Most of the Broadway-seasoned cast made it to the afterparty. They didn’t sing, but many of them did get on stage and dance behind DJ Rashida, a Prince-endorsed regular at his Paisley Park complex in Chanhassen.
The easily recognizable actor who plays Prince’s character The Kid in the musical, Miami-based newcomer Kris Kollins, happily posed for selfies with partygoers — something Prince himself never did.
Looking relieved and content from the opening-night show, the actor who plays the Revolution’s drummer Bobby in the musical, Gían Pérez, said he and other cast members had been given a private tour of First Ave during rehearsals.
“It’s great to be back for this,” he said.