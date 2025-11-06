The real-life drummer for Prince’s Revolution, Bobby Z — who’s serving as a music adviser for the production — was also at the party with his wife, Vicki Rivkin, whom he met 42 years earlier at First Ave. Bobby (the real one) said he was happy to see the musical’s cast going just a little bit crazy on the same stage where he sat behind Prince as they played the song “Purple Rain” live to tape, the recording that wound up being used for the movie and soundtrack.