5 ways to tour Prince sites related to ‘Purple Rain’ musical

The top attraction for Prince fans is his suburban studio/performance complex opened for tours soon after his death there in April 2016. You don’t get to see his personal apartment on tours, but you get access to various recording rooms, soundstages, his office and exhibit areas where he did most of his work from 1987 on. There are three tour levels, the pricier ones offer more rooms, photo-ops and the chance to hear unreleased music. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thu.-Mon., 7801 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen. $75-$199, paisleypark.com)