5 ways to tour Prince sites related to ‘Purple Rain’ musical

Don’t be like Apollonia.
Fans making the pilgrimage to Prince’s hometown for the premiere of the “Purple Rain” musical can take heed from his co-star in the original 1984 film. In the movie’s opening sequence, she wound up owing $37 for a taxi ride that should’ve only cost about 37 cents. There are better ways of finding your way around Minneapolis.
Several local organizations are stepping up to help fans in town for the Broadway-bound musical more efficiently find their way to Broadway Avenue in north Minneapolis and other key stops on a sightseeing tour of Prince landmarks. (The local Broadway is where Prince gave his first solo performance in 1979 at the Capri Theater.)
“There’s a lot of misinformation out there about some of the sites, like his childhood homes, so it’s good to get some help,” said Kristen Zschomler, whose new company, SoundAround Tours, now offers app-based, GPS-guided audio tours of Prince locations.
Zschomler got the idea for creating the audio guide on her hometown’s famous music icon after visiting Dublin and struggling to find sites related to the band U2.
“It shouldn’t be so hard with artists this famous,” she said.
Now, for $9.99, app users can download a guide that pinpoints Prince sites on a map and provides a narrated backstory to each stop. Other landmarks on the SoundAround guide — and most Prince tours — include: The Kid’s house in “Purple Rain”; Sound 80 studio, where he made his first demos for Warner Bros.; and the film location for the movie’s “Lake Minnetonka” scene (actually a stretch of the Minnesota River in Henderson, nowhere near Minnetonka).
“In-person tours are great, too,” said Zschomler, “but it’s nice to be able to do it on your own time and not have to worry about weather or other factors.”