5 ways to tour Prince sites related to ‘Purple Rain’ musical

A new audio-guide app, newish Purple Path and trips to Paisley Park and First Avenue are among the choices.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 22, 2025 at 11:00AM
Antone Johnson takes a photo of his fianceé Mona Lisa, right, and Mona’s sister, Myra Russell, in front of the Prince mural near First Avenue created in 2022 by artist Hiero Veiga. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Don’t be like Apollonia.

Fans making the pilgrimage to Prince’s hometown for the premiere of the “Purple Rain” musical can take heed from his co-star in the original 1984 film. In the movie’s opening sequence, she wound up owing $37 for a taxi ride that should’ve only cost about 37 cents. There are better ways of finding your way around Minneapolis.

Several local organizations are stepping up to help fans in town for the Broadway-bound musical more efficiently find their way to Broadway Avenue in north Minneapolis and other key stops on a sightseeing tour of Prince landmarks. (The local Broadway is where Prince gave his first solo performance in 1979 at the Capri Theater.)

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there about some of the sites, like his childhood homes, so it’s good to get some help,” said Kristen Zschomler, whose new company, SoundAround Tours, now offers app-based, GPS-guided audio tours of Prince locations.

Zschomler got the idea for creating the audio guide on her hometown’s famous music icon after visiting Dublin and struggling to find sites related to the band U2.

“It shouldn’t be so hard with artists this famous,” she said.

Now, for $9.99, app users can download a guide that pinpoints Prince sites on a map and provides a narrated backstory to each stop. Other landmarks on the SoundAround guide — and most Prince tours — include: The Kid’s house in “Purple Rain”; Sound 80 studio, where he made his first demos for Warner Bros.; and the film location for the movie’s “Lake Minnetonka” scene (actually a stretch of the Minnesota River in Henderson, nowhere near Minnetonka).

“In-person tours are great, too,” said Zschomler, “but it’s nice to be able to do it on your own time and not have to worry about weather or other factors.”

Nine years after Prince’s death, the city’s tourism unit Meet Minneapolis latched onto the demand for Prince tours this past summer by installing 20 glyph-emblazoned emblems onto sidewalks around town, a route dubbed the Purple Path. Each of the large, stick-on decals feature QR codes that can be scanned with a cellphone and provide information about the location.

“People ask all the time: Where did Prince spend his time,” said Christy Loy, senior vice president of destination sales for Meet Minneapolis. “This is a really fun and accessible way for them to go where he went.”

Here’s a rundown of your options for walking in Prince’s — and Apollonia’s — shoes this fall around the musical.

Paisley Park tour

The top attraction for Prince fans is his suburban studio/performance complex opened for tours soon after his death there in April 2016. You don’t get to see his personal apartment on tours, but you get access to various recording rooms, soundstages, his office and exhibit areas where he did most of his work from 1987 on. There are three tour levels, the pricier ones offer more rooms, photo-ops and the chance to hear unreleased music. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thu.-Mon., 7801 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen. $75-$199, paisleypark.com)

This undated photo provided by Paisley Park/NPG Records shows the atrium of Prince's Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minn. Prince's handwritten notes are still sitting out inside the control room of Studio A where he recorded some of his greatest hits. It's filled with keyboards and guitars. Those are some of the highlights visitors will see when Prince's home and work space, Paisley Park, opens for its first public tours Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. (Paisley Park/NPG Records via AP) ORG XMIT: MIN2016100
The atrium inside Paisley Park in Chanhassen was opened to visitors for tours following Prince's death in 2016. (Paisley Park/NPG Records/The Associated Press)

First Avenue tour

Before he built Paisley Park, Prince used Minnesota’s now-iconic rock club as his playground for pre-tour warmup gigs and, of course, as the primary film location for “Purple Rain.” The venue is offering behind-the-scenes tours again timed to the musical, offering a healthy dose of Prince lore and other music history — including the chance to stand on the stage The Kid humped in the movie. Days vary based on the club’s ever-bustling concert schedule, but there are currently 14 slots available through Nov. 12, and more will be added. (701 1st Av. N., Mpls. $50, first-avenue.com)

Kiaria Taylor of Bloomington takes a selfie alongside the Prince and the Revolution stars on the wall of First Avenue nightclub in Minneapolis. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

SoundAround Town audio guide

The downloadable app offers two Prince-specific tours, plus a Minneapolis Sound tour that also incorporates sites on Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, Morris Day and the Time. Each tour includes geo-located sites with narration. ($9.99, soundaroundtours.com)

The Purple Path

Specifically centered around Minneapolis sites, the self-guided offered by the city features scannable information that ranges from various Prince murals to his former schools and places he liked to hang to movie and recording places. It’s a very handy way of taking a lot in for free. (Downloadable map available at minneapolis.org)

Emblems were added to sidewalks around Minneapolis this summer to mark the Purple Path, a route of Prince sites in his hometown that come with QR codes to scan. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Captain Randy’s ‘Prince: The Tour’

Want a live human guide and personal driver instead of captaining your own tour? Try one of the two Prince-specific van tours from “Captain” Randy Luedtke, a historian/character who also hosts more general Minneapolis tours. He offers a three- or four-hour tour. His excursions leave from the Mall of America and stretch from the North Side to Chanhassen; Paisley Park tour tickets are not included, though. (10 a.m. most days and more. $148-$198, thetourmsp.com)

about the writer

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough to earn a shoutout from Prince during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

See Moreicon

