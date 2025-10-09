Everything you need to know about Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ musical

When creators announced that the musical version of Prince’s 1984 film “Purple Rain” would premiere in Minneapolis, they praised Minnesota’s audiences for their sophistication and passion for live theater.
But the bigger reason for having the premiere in Minneapolis has to do with its subject. This is Prince’s home, the place where he honed his voice and developed his expansive genius.
The show has already proved to be a big draw. Ten days before the first preview, a week of additional performances have been added.
Here are some answers to questions you may have.
Why is it a big deal? In a word, Prince. Minnesota’s superlative musical genius put the world on notice in 1978 with his debut album, “For You,” on which he famously played all 27 instruments. A pioneer of the “Minneapolis sound,” Prince released 39 albums during his lifetime, including “Purple Rain,” the film soundtrack that sold 25 million copies.
What else makes it a big deal? The premiere is produced by Tony winner Orin Wolf (“The Band’s Visit” and “Once”). The other industry heavyweights are Pulitzer- and Tony-winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (“Purpose”), Tony-winning arranger Jason Michael Webb and Tony-nominated director Lileana Blain-Cruz. Longtime Prince bandmates Bobby Z and Morris Hayes are on board as music advisers.
What about the stars? Miami-based Kris Kollins, a multi-instrumentalist with a multioctave voice, plays the Prince character The Kid. Like Prince before “Purple Rain,” Kollins has never acted before. He makes his theatrical debut opposite Rachel Webb, a soulful Broadway performer who played the title character in “& Juliet.” Webb portrays Apollonia.
What’s the music? Adapted from the original screenplay by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn, “Purple Rain” uses the nine songs from the soundtrack.