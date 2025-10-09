Stage & Arts

Everything you need to know about Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ musical

From opening date to ticket prices, here’s a guide to the world premiere.

By Rohan Preston

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 9, 2025 at 10:00AM
The marquee at Minneapolis' State Theatre is lit up with a peacock spread for "Purple Rain" the musical, which is an adaptation of Prince's 1984 movie. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

When creators announced that the musical version of Prince’s 1984 film “Purple Rain” would premiere in Minneapolis, they praised Minnesota’s audiences for their sophistication and passion for live theater.

But the bigger reason for having the premiere in Minneapolis has to do with its subject. This is Prince’s home, the place where he honed his voice and developed his expansive genius.

The show has already proved to be a big draw. Ten days before the first preview, a week of additional performances have been added.

Here are some answers to questions you may have.

Why is it a big deal? In a word, Prince. Minnesota’s superlative musical genius put the world on notice in 1978 with his debut album, “For You,” on which he famously played all 27 instruments. A pioneer of the “Minneapolis sound,” Prince released 39 albums during his lifetime, including “Purple Rain,” the film soundtrack that sold 25 million copies.

What else makes it a big deal? The premiere is produced by Tony winner Orin Wolf (“The Band’s Visit” and “Once”). The other industry heavyweights are Pulitzer- and Tony-winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (“Purpose”), Tony-winning arranger Jason Michael Webb and Tony-nominated director Lileana Blain-Cruz. Longtime Prince bandmates Bobby Z and Morris Hayes are on board as music advisers.

What about the stars? Miami-based Kris Kollins, a multi-instrumentalist with a multioctave voice, plays the Prince character The Kid. Like Prince before “Purple Rain,” Kollins has never acted before. He makes his theatrical debut opposite Rachel Webb, a soulful Broadway performer who played the title character in “& Juliet.” Webb portrays Apollonia.

What’s the music? Adapted from the original screenplay by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn, “Purple Rain” uses the nine songs from the soundtrack.

When does “Purple Rain” open? That’s not a trick question but it has a multipart answer. Previews begin on Oct. 16. Then there is another big date — Nov. 5.

What’s so special about Nov. 5? That’s when all the elements get locked in. The opening performance of “Purple Rain” is at 6:30 p.m., an unusually early time for a weekday musical at the State Theatre. This is the performance that the press reviews. It will be a red carpet event. Scratch that, it will be purple. There also will be a postshow bash at nearby First Avenue.

Why the State Theatre? At about 2,000 seats, “the State is closer in size to a typical Broadway house,” Dale Stark of Hennepin Arts said.

Related Coverage

How much are the tickets? For the previews, they are $88-$491. After Nov. 5 they range from $93-$522. Ticket prices vary on the resale market. Hennepin Arts no longer lists prices on its website.

Where can I buy tickets? Your best best for snagging single tickets is in-person at the State Theatre box office (805 Hennepin Av. S.), which is open noon-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Barring a visit, call 612-339-7007. You can also get tickets at ticketmaster.com. For group sales, call 612-373-5665.

When entering the theater: All patrons walk through a metal detector and have their bags searched. Lines to enter the theater will be outside regardless of weather. Children under age 5 are not allowed.

When do doors open? Theater doors open an hour prior to the performance time and seating is 30 minutes before showtime. Late arrivals are seated at the discretion of management.

What other Broadway shows originated in Minnesota? The biggest is “The Lion King,” which premiered in July 1997 at the Orpheum Theatre before transferring to Broadway, where it is still running.

Another high note: Minnesota native, folk poet and Nobel laureate Bob Dylan also had a Broadway musical based on his work, “Girl From the North Country,” which kicked off its national tour in October 2023.

Cost of production: Broadway shows are expensive, and this one is capitalized at about $30 million.

Who are the backers? Wolf is the lead producer but he has co-producers and investors, including Prince fan Spike Lee. Minnesota’s own Stone Arch Theatricals is a “Purple Rain” co-producer.

Keep in mind: “Purple Rain” is about a character called The Kid who is trying to make his way as an independent artist even as he faces challenges in the music industry and in his family. Sure, Prince played the character on screen. “But it’s a fictional character,” said Jacobs-Jenkins. “It’s not Prince.”

‘Purple Rain’

When: Oct. 16-Nov. 23: 7:30 p.m. Wed.- Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. on some Saturdays, 1 p.m. & 7 p.m. select Sundays.

Where: State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

Tickets: $88-$522. Hennepinarts.org.

