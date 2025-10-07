Yet to open, ‘Purple Rain’ gets extended by a week

The show hasn’t opened yet but it has already been extended.
The musical adaptation of Prince’s 1984 film “Purple Rain,” which is set to have its pre-Broadway premiere in Minneapolis, has added additional performances.
Producer Orin Wolf announced Tuesday at the Minnesota Star Tribune’s North Star Summit that the musical will now run for an additional week because of audience demand. “Purple Rain,” which opens Oct. 16 at the State Theatre will close on Nov. 23 instead of Nov. 16.
Adapted for the stage by Tony and Pulitzer winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins with direction by Tony nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz and musical direction by Tony winner Jason Michael Webb, the show stars Kris Kollins in the Prince role of the Kid and Rachel Webb as Apollonia.
Tickets for the additional performances go on sale at 3 p.m. Tuesday.