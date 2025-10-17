Fans from all over go crazy for ‘Purple Rain’ musical preview

Fans came from as far away as London and Alaska and from as close to the source as Chanhassen and north Minneapolis to see a musical bound for New York. And they all agreed the production had to start in Prince’s hometown.
“Your downtown is buzzing and you can feel his spirit here tonight,” said Gloria Walls, who trekked from St. Louis.
Visiting from her new home in Fairbanks, Alaska, for the occasion, former Minnesotan Nan Pfisterer said, “He loved people, and I think he’d love having so many people here in Minneapolis for this.”
Walls and Pfisterer were among the 2,000 theatergoers — mostly die-hard Prince fans, but also avid Broadway lovers — who converged on the State Theatre in downtown Minneapolis Thursday to get the first glimpse of the sold-out “Purple Rain” musical.
Thursday wasn’t opening night for the Broadway-bound production, whose backers include film legend Spike Lee and Prince’s estate. That’s on Nov. 5. This one was the first night in a three-week run of preview performances.
However, for these ticketholders, the preview show had all the electricity, pizzazz and color of the 1984 movie that inspired it.
“The nice thing about coming tonight is there are no expectations set yet, and we get to just go in and enjoy it for what it is,” said Andrea Miller of Bloomington, who used to work as a dancer at Paisley Park, Prince’s Chanhassen studio/venue.
Melissa Zaun of St. Cloud, a lifelong fan who came with her niece Blithe, said, “I think it’s a perfect way to keep his music and his spirit alive.