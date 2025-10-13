‘Purple Rain’ cast and crew make pilgrimage to Prince’s Paisley Park

Four days before the musical adaptation of “Purple Rain” goes into previews for a world premiere at Minneapolis’ State Theatre, the cast and crew of the show took a VIP tour of Prince’s Paisley Park, the music icon’s recording studio, concert venue and home.
The 60-strong party traveled in two bus coaches Sunday to Audubon Road in Chanhassen to the museum that doubles as a shrine to Prince’s legacy. They brought wide eyes, big hearts and celebratory voices.
Co-star Rachel Webb, the Broadway actor who plays Apollonia, choreographer Ebony Williams and Tony-winning costume designer Montana Levi Blanco were among the visitors.
Notably absent was lead actor Kris Kollins, who stars as The Kid, the semi-autobiographical stand-in for Prince. Kollins had a scheduling conflict, theater officials said, and will be taking a Paisley Park tour at a later date.
Here are some highlights from the day:
Fans will be fans: The actors and creative team members may be accustomed to holding the light at center stage, but they were gaga to be in the place where Prince lived, worked and ultimately died. Split into two equal groups, they often broke into song, providing live (and beautiful) harmonies to film excerpts of Prince’s concert performances.
Jason Korn, who alternates with Kollins as The Kid, said just walking those same terrazzo floors where Prince had walked and hearing his own footfalls gave him chills. “That gives me a very visceral connection to him,” Korn said.
Was that Prince’s actual size?: Webb had a hard time fathoming that outfits displayed at the museum were the actual ones Prince wore in concert.