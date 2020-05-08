Q: Do you have a wireless subwoofer recommendation? I'm hoping to find one under $400, with reliable wireless connectivity and solid performance.

A: I prefer to avoid a subwoofer with built-in wireless unless it is part of a package like a soundbar. You can use an adapter to make almost any subwoofer wireless, and that way you can pick any subwoofer you want. It's also a bit of insurance in case one of the wireless modules or the subwoofer breaks. Then all you have to do is change the module or the subwoofer, instead of throwing everything out and starting over.

The $119 SVS SoundPath Wireless Audio Adapter (svsound.com) is perfect for wireless subwoofer operation. You also can use it to set up speakers in different listening rooms. The perennial favorite Polk Audio PSW10 subwoofer (polkaudio.com) is a fine performer and only $129. Combine the two, and you are under $250, and with the external adapter, you have flexibility for the future if you ever want to get a bigger subwoofer.

Big gesture, small speaker

Good deeds and good deals: Anker Innovations has been getting a lot of positive press with a long string of product introductions across many categories, including the Anker charging products, Soundcore Bluetooth speakers and earphones and Nebula portable projectors. Every one of these products that I tested performed admirably and was distinctively special in some way.

Now Anker deserves kudos for its charity. The company, which is based in China, is donating 1.8 million masks to front-line workers and first responders in the United States to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The company also issued a challenge to its competitors, urging "other consumer electronic and tech companies to look to their supply chains and see if they can donate some element of PPE (personal protective equipment) to those in need."

This is a hard act to follow, but I mentioned a deal, too. Anker's Soundcore Flare series has quickly become my favorite line of small Bluetooth speakers, and though it is the smallest and least expensive, the Flare Mini is my favorite of them all. The small size — 5½ by 3½ by 3 inches — is perfect for a carry-on bag or briefcase, and the sound quality is full-range and crystal-clear with that elusive musicality that draws you into the performance. Like its bigger brothers in the Flare line, it looks and sounds much more expensive than it is. There are several tone presets to tune the sound to your taste, as well as a defeatable LED light show that adds to the fun and is beautiful to watch.

The Flare Mini is a standout bargain at $39.99, but through Friday, you can save $10 on Amazon with the code SCFM0515. Under $30 for such an exceptional small speaker is truly a terrific bargain. You can connect two for stereo, so you might want to buy a pair. For more information on the speaker, go to soundcore.com.

