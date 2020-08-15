JOTTINGS

• The Vikings’ Mike Zimmer on the idea that he’s an old-school coach: “I know everybody says I’m old school and this and that, but at the end of the day if you don’t adjust and adapt and come up with new ideas and new things, you’re never going to make it. ... Same as life. I feel fortunate that I have never been fired. I take more pride in that than anything else. Not very many coaches can say that.”

• Pro Football Focus on what the Vikings need from first-round pick Justin Jefferson, the wide receiver from Louisiana State: “The biggest thing that the Vikings need to see heading into next season is that Jefferson can consistently win against press coverage on the outside. Much of his production at LSU came through finding holes in zone from the slot, rarely facing press-man coverage outside.”

• Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck on how the team is working out with the season postponed indefinitely: “If you come over to our facility, no, practice doesn’t look like practice. We’re doing an equipment tryout phase right now, but there’s walk-throughs, position meetings, there’s fund­amentals. There’s camaraderie and practicing.”

• Former Gophers football coach Tim Brewster is in his first season at Florida as the Gators tight end coach after spending last season with North Carolina. Brewster is already showing his recruiting talent as the Gators have the No. 6 recruiting class in the country for 2021. Florida opens its season vs. Kentucky on Sept. 12, as SEC teams are playing a conference-only schedule.

• Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson on All-Star Jake Odorizzi working back to full strength: “We’re looking for great things, as usual, as we did when we were looking at Jake from the beginning of the season. We expect him to be a really big part of our rotation and as he gets built up, and you know he’s probably about two starts away from that, then we look for him to be a mainstay in the rotation.”