The Lynx added guard Evina Westbrook on a hardship contract Thursday.

Westbrook was the 21st pick in the WNBA Draft by Seattle, and she was in two preseason games for the Storm before being cut.

She played college basketball for two seasons at UConn after two seasons at Tennessee. Westbrook averaged nine points for the Huskies last season as they advanced to the NCAA title game at Target Center, where they lost to South Carolina.

On Wednesday, the Lynx (0-3) announced forward Natalie Achonwa has a right hamstring strain and will be out indefinitely. Guard Odyssey Sims missed Tuesday's loss in Indianapolis due to a personal matter. The team is also without guard Kayla McBride, playing overseas, and center Damiris Dantas, who has a foot injury.

The Lynx play Chicago, the defending WNBA champion, Saturday night at Target Center.