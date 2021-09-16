Authorities are dropping felony criminal sexual conduct charges against a former athlete at a Christian college in the western Twin Cities who was accused of assaulting a fellow student.

Harvey M. Holcombe, 23, was scheduled to go on trial this week in Carver County District Court on second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

However, prosecutor Angella Erickson notified the court that the charges are being dismissed "in the interests of justice." The filing offered no elaboration. Messages were left Thursday morning with Erickson and Holcombe's defense attorney seeking further explanation about the dismissal.

Holcombe was one of two defendants charged in connection with the incident that occurred at Crown College near St. Bonifacius.

Authorities said that on Feb. 14, 2020, Holcombe and fellow student-athlete Michael F. Brewster, 24, overpowered a 19-year-old student, stripped him of some of his clothing and attempted to sexually assault him. One of the suspects described the incident as a prank that went awry, according to the Sheriff's Office.

In May, Brewster, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to nine days in jail and 15 years of probation.

Brewster, who is from La Crescent, Minn., was a junior at the time of the incident and began his college athletic career playing football and later joined the tennis team.

Holcombe, who is from Locust Grove, Va., was a senior and played four seasons on the soccer team.

Crown College has about 1,300 students and fields teams in various sports at the Division III level of the NCAA.

