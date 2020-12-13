More from Star Tribune
Lori Sturdevant
The sorry state of 'One Minnesota' needs attention from Walz
He'll need broad support in order to lead effectively, and in November 2022.
Opinion
Trump still controls Minnesota's GOP congressional delegation
They won't speak up in defense of democracy and the electoral system.
Richard H. Thaler
Give early vaccinations to the highest bidders
Before you shout about how that's immoral, hear me out.
Letters
Readers Write: Political fundraising, policing, chaplains and COVID, the right spirit
Relentless and hypocritical fundraising requests from Democrats.
Steve Sack