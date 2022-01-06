More from Star Tribune
Editorial
New focus needed on juvenile crime
Prosecutors have to be part of the solution to wave of Twin Cities violence.
Letters
Readers Write: Rent control, Jan. 6, blood donations
See through what activists argue on rent control.
David Brooks
Why the Democrats are not saving democracy
Their echo chamber of discussion makes it hard to focus on real change.
John Rash
2022's global risks include not reckoning with 2021's domestic one
America's ability to effectively respond to geopolitical crises is hindered by divisions apparent in the attack on the Capitol.