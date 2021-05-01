The pendulum swung away once again.

While the Twins took down the Royals in a one-sided game in the series opener, the Royals came back with a vengeance Saturday. The Twins endured an 11-3 drubbing in front of a sellout crowd of 9,993 at Target Field, being outhit 12-5.

The Twins fell back to 9-16, failing to match their longest-winning streak of the season so far at three. Meanwhile, the Royals improved to 16-9.

The teams will finish out the series at 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

Royals starter Danny Duffy retired 12 consecutive batters from the second into the fifth innings, allowing just a ground-ball single to Jorge Polanco in the first inning until Alex Kirilloff's home run in the bottom of the seventh, a 432-foot blow that landed in the bullpen.

Duffy entered Saturday with a 3-1 record and 0.39 ERA, having not allowed a run in his past three starts. On Saturday, he gave up only those two hits, while walking three Twins and striking out seven.

Salvador Perez' RBI double in the first paired with Jorge Soler's sacrifice fly put the Royals up early. Perez continued the attack in the third, hitting a two-run homer off Twins starter Matt Shoemaker.

BOXSCORE: Kansas City 11, Twins 3

Shoemaker gave up another homer to Ryan O'Hearn an inning later. Whit Merrifield's three-RBI double at the top of the fourth ended Shoemaker's day after 3 1/3 innings, in which the Royals garnered eight hits, nine runs (eight earned) and two walks.

Randy Dobnak, who took over in the sixth inning, let Andrew Benintendi jog around the bases on just his third pitch, up 0-2 in the count. Benintendi hit another solo shot off Dobnak in the eighth.

When Duffy finally exited the game with Jake Brentz replacing him, the Twins upped their offense a bit. Nelson Cruz hit a 439-footer also into the bullpen for the final two runs of the game.