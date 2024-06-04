MUSIC

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

It's about time. The Led Zeppelin golden god and the bluegrass queen have been touring sporadically since 2008, the year after they released their Grammy-grabbing "Raising Sand." They are finally making it to the Twin Cities for a headline show, though they appeared at Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival last year in Somerset, Wis. In 2021, they released their sophomore collaboration, "Raise the Roof," continuing to raise the excitement about this surprise pairing reimagining other artists' songs. So they have ample material, with some Zep classics likely to make the set list, as well. Tulsa's versatile rocker JD McPherson opens and plays guitar in the headliner's band. (8 p.m. Fri., Mystic Lake Amphitheater, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd. NW., Prior Lake, $59-$159, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Noah Kahan

What a difference two years have made in this Vermont-reared folk-pop song picker's career. After playing First Ave in 2022, Kahan has jumped to a nearly sold-out two-night arena stand in town, racking up a Grammy nod for best new artist and a couple of platinum records along the way. Credit TikTok viral traction for his feel-good, acoustically strummed, Mumford-y stomp-clap songs such as "Stick Season" and the Post Malone collaboration "Dial Drunk." Houston-rooted strummer John Vincent III opens. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $225, ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Burning Spear

A favorite at First Ave in the '80s who's now one of the last of the Jamaican reggae legends standing, Saint Ann's Bay native Winston Rodney, aka Burning Spear, is finally returning to town after releasing his first album in 15 years last year. Titled "No Destroyer," the Grammy-nominated LP is laden with warm vibes and positive preaching that all shines a bit brighter with the singer still going strong at age 79. His set lists still reach back to his '70s-era Studio One songs such as "Old Marcus Garvey" and "Door Peep." (8 p.m. Sun., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $50, axs.com)

C.R.

Jacob Collier

The British wunderkind earned a Grammy for each of his first four albums, all for arrangements. The 29-year-old maestro is known for his elaborate studio productions, whether on his five albums or collaborating with Alicia Keys, Coldplay, SZA and others. Collier gets pretty intricate in concert, too, playing all kinds of different instruments, mixing in harmonizing backup singers, the audience as a choir and sometimes his mother playing violin. Touring behind this year's "Djesse Vol. 4," the cult-loved artist has been known to throw in a few reimagined classics from Simon & Garfunkel, Queen and Elvis. (7:15 p.m. Mon., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $42.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)

J.B.

Lucinda Williams and Dessa

What an inspired pairing of these compelling wordsmiths, who have written acclaimed memoirs in recent years. Americana ace Williams penetrates deeply with her songs, which veered toward rock a bit more on last year's "Stories From a Rock 'n' Roll Heart." Making a heroic rebound from a stroke, she is touring with a revamped band. Dessa, the beloved Twin Cities rapper/singer, performed with the Minnesota Orchestra again last year and dropped another potent album, "Bury the Lede," which featured both electronic dance beats and catchy pop hooks. Opening are Chastity Brown and Kiss the Tiger. (5 p.m. Sat., Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth, $65-$200, etix.com)

J.B.

Melanie Martinez

It's been a decade since this New York electro-pop singer with the signature two-tone bangs made a minor splash as a contestant on NBC's "The Voice," and she has caught on in a major way. She's filling arenas on her Trilogy Tour, which wraps together her three albums, including last year's "Portals" and her 2015 debut "Cry Baby," featuring the hits "Dollhouse" and "Pity Party." Her show also incorporates the fantastical animation that has helped make the 29-year-old a viral sensation. Chicago's great pop-rock unit Beach Bunny opens with Sofia Isella. (7 p.m. Tue., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., resale tickets only, ticketmaster.com)

C.R.

Minnesota Orchestra

If you missed Richard Goode with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra two weeks ago, you have an opportunity to catch another of a handful of the greatest American pianists in Yefim Bronfman (Uzbekistan-born, but an American citizen since 1989). A combination of hammer-of-the-gods power, surgical precision and consummate tenderness, Bronfman invariably amazes. He'll solo on Beethoven's Fourth Piano Concerto but also exciting is the prospect of experiencing David Robertson conducting Adolphus Hailstork's First Symphony (check out Hailstork, if you haven't) and John Adams' "Doctor Atomic" Symphony. (8 p.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $20-$106, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

ROB HUBBARD

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra

If the SPCO makes an annual tradition of closing its season in the company of conductor Gabor Takács-Nagy, no objections here, as last June's finale was among the best local classical concerts of the year, capped by the most transporting version of Beethoven's "Pastoral" Symphony I've ever experienced. He returns to lead the orchestra in the same composer's "Eroica" Symphony. And concertmaster Steven Copes will be the soloist for Alban Berg's Violin Concerto. (11 a.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $12-$55, students and children free, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

R.H.

World Ballet Festival's program at Pantages Theatre Saturday will include beloved classics, excerpts from story ballets and contemporary works.

DANCE

World Ballet Festival

For a sampling of different ballet classics, look no further than the World Ballet Festival when it stops by Minneapolis. Among the performers are Andrea Lassakova, formerly a principal dancer of Mikhailovsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, and Fabrice Calmels, who was a principal dancer with Joffrey Ballet in Chicago. They'll perform "Light Rain" by Gerald Arpino, a signature piece of Joffrey Ballet that premiered in 1981. Dancers from the San Francisco Ballet, Los Angeles Ballet and World Ballet's own company will perform in the varied concert, which includes excerpts from "Swan Lake," "Don Quixote" and George Balanchine's "Diamonds." Produced by Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick, the festival also will feature local groups Ballet Minnesota and Ballet Royale Minnesota. (7 p.m. Sat., Pantages, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $35-$105, 612-339-7007, hennepintheatretrust.org)

SHEILA REGAN

THEATER

'Come From Away'

Daniel Goldstein staged this tour based on Christopher Ashley's Tony-winning original direction. The musical is about the 7,000 people who landed in Gander, Newfoundland, during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and the hospitality they found as the townspeople turned instant hosts. (June 7-16: 7:30 p.m. Tue.-Wed., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Thu. & Sat., 7:30 p.m. Fri., 1:30 & 7 p.m. Sun. Ordway, 345 Washington St., St. Paul. $44-$175. 651-224-4222, Ordway.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

'Once Upon a Time: Josephine Baker!'

Yellow Tree artistic director Austene Van has assembled some gifted players for her long-in-the-oven passion project exploring the life, challenges and triumphs of stage icon and Resistance heroine Josephine Baker. Born in Jim Crow St. Louis, she lit up Broadway before conquering the European stage. Van stars as Baker in a cast that includes Jim Lichtscheidl, Tolu Ekisola and JoeNathan Thomas. Maija Garcia directs. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends June 30. Yellow Tree Theatre, 320 5th Av. SE., Osseo. $45. 763-493-8733, yellowtreetheatre.com)

R.P.

FAMILY

Asian Street Food Night Market

Indulge your belly with a wide variety of foods from the world's largest continent. Stop by vendors for sweet, tart, savory and saucy dishes. Performers will compete for first place in a talent show. A lion dance will be performed as well as art displays and a beer garden. (3-11 p.m. Sat., 3-10 p.m. Sun., free, 425 Rice St., St. Paul, visitstpaul.com)

MELISSA WALKER