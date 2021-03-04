On top of the mental strain of playing the season during a pandemic, the Gophers men's basketball team resembled a group Wednesday night that had dealt with just too much adversity to bear.

Losses piled up. Injuries piled up. Frustration piled up.

The Gophers watched their realistic NCAA tournament hopes fade last month. Now their head coach's job status weighed on the program as well.

Richard Pitino would normally tear into his players for not showing enough fight, but Minnesota's embattled coach looked sympathetic on the sidelines in a sixth straight loss Wednesday, 84-65, against the Nittany Lions.

Pitino and his players emphasized this week about not giving up on the season with two regular season games and the Big Ten tournament remaining to put together a turnaround. They just aren't physically and mentally capable of backing up that talk.

Marcus Carr had a game-high 22 points, but he shot 4-for-13 from the field. The Gophers finished winless on the road (0-10) in league play for first time since 2015-16.

Liam Robbins missed his third straight game with a sprained ankle. Gabe Kalscheur was out for the fourth game in a row with a broken finger. Other key players were limping around the court Wednesday, including Brandon Johnson (ankle) and Both Gach (foot).

When Pitino was at full strength his team beat five ranked opponents earlier this season, but the injury-plagued Gophers have now lost to three of the worst teams in the Big Ten in consecutive games.

The Nittany Lions (9-13, 6-12) ended the first half on a 16-2 run to lead 46-28 at halftime. Myreon Jones finished with 17 points to lead five players in double figures.

One sequence summed up another night to forget for Minnesota.

With just under five seconds left in the first half, Carr got the ball stolen after he raced up the floor off a missed free throw. Penn State's Myles Dread barely took a step before drilling a buzzer-beating three-pointer for an 18-point lead.

Carr, who scored a career-best 41 points in a 78-74 loss at Nebraska last Saturday, couldn't carry the same load for most the night facing constant traps and double teams on the ball.

In the second half, Penn State extended its lead to 54-30 after on Jamari Wheeler's three-pointer with 17:16 to play.

The Gophers would outscore the Nittany Lions 33-20 in the next 13 minutes to cut it to 74-63 on Isaiah Ihnen's two free throws, but their comeback would not get them any closer.

Ihnen had a season-high 12 points off the bench. Tre' Williams scored a career-high 17 points, but the Gophers shot 36% from the field and were outrebounded 48-33.

Penn State jumped one spot ahead in the standings with Wednesday night's victory. The Gophers, who play their final home game Saturday vs. Rutgers, dropped to the 12th seed in next week's Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.