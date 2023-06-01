Austin midfielder Sebastián Driussi, the player Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath wished wouldn't return from injury to play Wednesday, showed why he commands such respect.

Driussi's goal secured a 2-1 victory for the home team after entering the game in the 61st minute for his first action since Apr. 29.

In the second half of a wild midweek game. the Loons' Hassani Dotson hit the post and later had a tying goal disallowed.

Tied 1-1 through 45 minutes, both teams were mere inches from additional scoring. In some way, the false alarms offered as much intrigue as the goals.

Joseph Rosales lost his first Major League Soccer scoring bid in the 5th minute as teammate Mender García was ruled offside. Then a diving save from Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair robbed Alexander Ring of an 8th minute goal.

St. Clair's left hand made the decisive contact. But in the 19th minute, Austin's Jon Gallagher rifled a ball just over the keeper's left paw for a 1-0 lead.

Rosales refused to be denied his inaugural goal. And the reward came in the 26th minute on a redeeming assist from García.

Minnesota captain Wil Trapp banged his shot off the post in the 38th minute, becoming the last of the unlucky shooters in the first half.

