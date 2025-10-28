Ramstad: Minneapolis shooting and provocative documentary columns sparked reader outpouring

Out of everything I’ve written recently, nothing has garnered as much reader response as the column I wrote a few days after the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School.
The effects of the savage Aug. 27 attack on children in church continue to reverberate in workplaces around the Twin Cities. I suggested coworkers resist the urge to speak and instead listen to our friends and colleagues most directly affected.
I took influence from some sermons of my late father, who was a United Church of Christ minister, and the writings of Kate Bowler recommended to me by the Rev. Matthew Fleming of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Eden Prairie.
Many readers appreciated that column in the moment. One, a retired hospital chaplain, wrote to me in an e-mail, “I hear quick desire to begin the healing process. I prefer to lament a little while.”
Another retired Lutheran minister wrote, “I have heard the ‘everything happens for a reason’ line too many times.”
The mass shooting plus major developments at two of the state’s biggest companies, UnitedHealth and Target, have meant there was no summer slowdown in news.
The second-highest amount of reader feedback since my last reader roundup was for the column I wrote about Rick Kupchella’s TV documentary “A Precarious State” earlier this month.
One of the people interviewed in the documentary, Carol Becker, wrote in an op-ed essay for The Minnesota Star Tribune this past weekend that several of my colleagues and I were overly critical of the production. She said the Star Tribune’s columns and news stories about the documentary showed its writers either lived in a bubble or were in denial about the problems the documentary described.