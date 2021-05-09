DETROIT — The Twins-Tigers game scheduled for Sunday at Comerica Park has been rained out.

The game will be made up as a split doubleheader here on July 16, with games at 1:10 p.m. and 6:10 p.m.

Before the postponement, the Twins did post a lineup that included Mitch Garver at catcher, so his sore shoulder has improved.

Kenta Maeda was to pitch for the Twins against Matthew Boyd, but now Maeda's start won't come until Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

