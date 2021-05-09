DETROIT – Derek Law received the quintessential "Welcome to the team!" gift from his compatriots in the Twins bullpen Saturday.

For his debut in the Minnesota uniform, he inherited a bases-loaded situation deep into a never-ending seventh inning with Detroit ahead by one run.

And with teammates like that, well, it's no wonder Law's first Twins' outing sunk to the level of the rest of the drowning relievers.

On Law's fourth pitch, Detroit's Niko Goodrum smacked a two-RBI single to center field. And it only worsened from there. Two Twins relievers faced 11 batters in the seventh, giving up five hits and five runs in the inning.

The Twins lost 7-3 at Comerica Park, with faulty pitching all around leveling the series with the Tigers at 1-1 after Friday's 7-3 Twins victory.

The Twins fell to 12-20 while Detroit — the only team in the American League with a poorer record than the Twins — improved to 10-24.

"When we're already in a tough spot, and we get down, we're going to be having to rely on Derek Law and some other guys to go out there and pitch," manager Rocco Baldelli said. "There's no two ways about that. Getting one of our higher-leverage guys right there up in a situation where there's a chance we're down multiple runs, we're not going to put our guys in those types of games in those situations.

"Obviously when we're not playing as well as we want to, we're losing some games, it makes you want to bring in your good games every opportunity that you get, your high-leverage guys, the guys that pitch in those spots late in the game all the time. But we do need our other guys to step up in some of those tight situations."

Baldelli was in a bit of a bind, as he already relies heavily on the likes of Taylor Rogers and Hansel Robles, who often pitch in back-to-back-to-back games. Tyler Duffey, who lasted only two-thirds of an inning to open the seventh, was the logical choice after Jose Berrios.

"It was a rough outing for Duff all the way around," Baldelli said. "I don't think he had the stuff that he's had in some outings recently. … [Saturday] was certainly just a day he was not feeling it. He was not sharp."

The pitching certainly wrapped up the loss for the Twins, but the offense hardly helped at all. The Twins left 16 on base and were 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position. Josh Donaldson had the team's only RBI, scoring himself and Kepler on a fifth-inning home run.

"I saw actually very good, very competitive at-bats — until we got guys in scoring position," Baldelli said. "That's really not something you want to acknowledge sometimes. But that's exactly what it was."