Call it our year of living cautiously.

When the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, it led to once unthinkable change for nearly everyone on the planet. For the most unfortunate among us, the year has meant sickness, the death of a loved one or the loss of a job. But for almost all of us, the year has meant giving up many of the simple pleasures of life — simple pleasures that we may never take for granted again.

We've come up with a quick quiz that will give you a chance to reflect on what we've missed during the past year. It may also allow you to give yourself a pat on the back if you get a high safety score.