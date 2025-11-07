I would edit 4 U: How the 'Purple Rain' music changed from previews

Even his royal slyness himself, Prince, sometimes had to take a little time to get things right.
For the new stage adaptation of his movie and album “Purple Rain,” the musical’s cast and crew had three weeks prior to opening night to work out the kinks, including how to properly pull off the kinky stuff. They apparently took full advantage of that gestation period.
Thanks to Prince and his iconic 1984 work being so heavily based in Minneapolis, Twin Cities audiences were given the rare chance to see preview performances of the Broadway-aimed production. The show was first performed for audiences on Oct. 16 at the State Theatre. Previews continued right up until Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s official premiere, which the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Broadway and Prince experts called “funkily electric” but also still in need of some tweaks.
Those of us who were there for that first preview did not see any dramatic changes in Wednesday’s official opener, but I did notice significant improvements overall. Here’s a rundown.
1. They shortened it by 15 to 30 minutes.
Performance times varied in the previews, but one thing that stuck was audience members overwhelmingly pointing to the show being too long. “The length of it had such a negative impact, I started to see flaws in almost every aspect of it,” said one preview attendee, Sarah Carroll of Minneapolis, who also attended Wednesday’s premiere and applauded the shortening.
Some of the details below will explain how they trimmed it down to 2½ hours for opening night, but the overall effect was the biggest improvement from previews.
2. Some song snippets were cut.
The first preview featured a medley performed by the act called Apollonia 6, midway through Act 1, that included the Prince B-side “17 Days” and the Sheila E-popularized “A Love Bizarre.” That montage of tunes was cut to just one on opening night, “Nasty Girl,” which Prince wrote for the group that would become Apollonia 6. Otherwise, the song selections seemed mostly untouched.
3. The violence got toned down.
The scene where the character Prince played in the movie, the Kid, physically scuffles with Apollonia in his bedroom seemed to include a full-on smacking of the female lead in the preview. It was a jarring enough hit that one audience member, Sarah Reynolds of Hudson, Wis., remarked after the show, “It felt way too over-the-top.” Their jostling was downgraded to more of a push in the end. Also, scenes of the Kids’ parents getting into violent altercations — shown on video — were trimmed and blurred out more than in the previews.