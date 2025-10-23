Minnesota native and stylist to Hollywood stars dishes on Prince and fashion

Chaise Dennis grew up on Minneapolis’ North Side, descending from a fashionable family. His great-grandmother Bernadette Anderson was Prince’s unofficial foster mom, and several of her children were the Purple One’s bandmates and tailor.
Dennis launched his career as a personal stylist at Nordstrom Mall of America, wrote a lifestyle column for Insight News and hosted a fashion radio show for KMOJ (89.9 FM). After moving to Los Angeles, he started styling celebrities for red carpets and magazines, including actor Edward Norton (for premieres of the Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown”) and Apple CEO Tim Cook (gracing the cover of Variety).
We checked in with Dennis after he dressed Tramell Tillman of “Severance” in a custom, white-on-white tuxedo for his best supporting actor Emmy win. Dennis shared what it’s like to style Hollywood stars and how Minnesotans can up their fashion game. (This interview has been edited for length and clarity.)
Am I pronouncing your name right, rhyming it with “place”?
You’re saying it right. My mom confused everyone with the “i.” Everyone’s under the assumption that it’s going to be like “chaise lounge.” [Excuses himself to take a call from Tillman.]
Was Tramell having a fashion emergency?
[Laughs] No, we’re prepping for three big events and they’re all kind of back-to-back-to-back. So we’re just coordinating logistics, because he’s filming “Spider Man” and timing and everything is all over the place.
So how did you become interested in fashion?