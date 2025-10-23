Minnesota native and stylist to Hollywood stars dishes on Prince and fashion

My family does have some legendary allure behind them. My great-grandma [Bernadette Anderson] had a street named after her last year and she’s kind of an icon of Minneapolis. She raised her six kids along with Prince, so my uncle André [Cymone] and Prince created all of the incredible music of the late ’70s in her basement. I felt like I’ve had them to look to stylistically. As well as my grandma and my grandpa, who were models in Minneapolis — she was a Miss Black Minnesota.