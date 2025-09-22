Food & Culture

An insider’s view of Minneapolis’ hot vintage clothing scene

To meet rising demand for nostalgic fashion, this dealer keeps his sources secret, sells to Japan and sleeps in his car for a find.

By Rachel Hutton

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 22, 2025 at 11:00AM
Vintage owner Justin Schaefer (right) with shopkeep Aballa Bagutti outside the shop, located in a former White Castle building in south Minneapolis. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

On Lyndale Avenue in south Minneapolis, the antique fortress that once served White Castle hamburgers now sells clothing and accessories from eras past.

Inside the literally named Vintage shop, racks are stocked with apparel from the 1940s to early 2000s, accompanied by nostalgic ephemera, including action figures and alt-rock albums of Gen X childhoods. Some items originated as far away, and as long ago, as the embroidered satin sukajan jackets of post-WWII Japan. Others are newer, homegrown goods, such as Hüsker Dü T-shirts and Zubaz.

Vintage is the highest-profile of the handful of secondhand shops that have opened on south Lyndale since the pandemic. (Especially after singer Billie Eilish popped in last year and bought a risqué cooking apron, Coca-Cola work shirt and striped referee jacket.) If restaurant-lined Nicollet Avenue is known as Eat Street, Lyndale could be Chic Street.

In recent years, the resale fashion market has been growing faster than new apparel, especially among younger generations seeking unique, affordable and sustainable style. Secondhand clothing already represents about 10% of the global apparel market and some economists expect its share to grow due to tariffs and financial uncertainty.

Minneapolis became a hub of American vintage attire due to its history in the rag trade. It’s home to several major clothing manufacturers and recyclers, including the late Munsingwear and Ragstock. Vintage proprietor Justin Schaefer says the city’s music scene, ranging from Prince to the Replacements, helped cultivate its artsy reputation, which extends to personal style. “Minneapolis is a very cool place,” he said. “And nobody should shy away from being ultra cool.”

Vintage holds hundreds of nostalgic items including clothes, records, posters and ephemera. While there's a lot of variety, Schaefer describes his personal taste as “small-lane, niche, sub-cultural, loud, obnoxious-looking clothing." (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

As secondhand apparel gets more popular, especially with the ease of online shopping, sourcing goods is getting harder, Schaefer says. He buys from a variety of sources he holds close to the (decades-old down puffer) vest — Like, where did he get that huge cache of 80s and 90s sunglasses? “Are you insane?” Schaefer replied. He also sells to dealers who fly in regularly from Japan, which is known for its world-class vintage scene.

But Schaefer is willing to put in the effort, even sleeping overnight in his car to get first crack at a promising estate sale. “If you deal vintage clothing you have to have a real obsession with things from the past,” he said.

Serendipitous discoveries

Schaefer, 45, lived near the 1930s White Castle building when he was a teenager, and used to pass it on his way to music shows at a neighborhood punk house. Back then, the area was home to small shops where you could buy a pair of phat pants and get directions to raves, he recalled. He shopped at local vintage shops, thrift stores and Ragstock — which was founded in Minneapolis in the 1950s and became one of the largest and longest-running recycled-clothing retailers.

A photo of Billie Eilish with Schaefer's son hangs inside the store. Eilish shopped there in November 2024 when she was in the area for a performance. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In early adulthood, Schaefer lived in Chicago and Los Angeles, working as an artist and cooking in restaurants. He started collecting and selling vintage clothing in the Twin Cities about a decade ago and opened Vintage in late 2023.

Though the pandemic launched a lot of new online vintage sellers, Schaefer says he prefers the immersive, exploratory approach of shopping in-person.

When making a point-and-click purchase, shoppers miss out on the delight of a serendipitous discovery or having a staffer style them, he notes. And those sorts of truly novel experiences are getting fewer and further between.

When the White Castle building became available two years ago, Vintage owner Justin Schaefer (right, with shopkeep Aballa Bagutti) put aside his doubts - “I thought it was almost too kitsch for me” - and decided it was the right fit for his attention-getting style. “When you go in, you’re like, ‘This is exactly what it’s supposed to be.’ ” (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

‘It has an aura’

Vintage staffer Aballa Bagutti, a sort of living mannequin often dressed from the shop’s racks, describes the customer mix as eclectic. “The punks, the weirdos, elder folks who still believe that this is a functioning White Castle, small children walking in and pointing to their Mom or Dad and saying, ‘Look there’s a Mickey Mouse.’” (Schaefer is a parent and has curated a sizable kids section.)

If Levi’s jeans, Converse sneakers and Carhartt jackets are the vintage clothing equivalent of radio hits, Schaefer’s personal taste tends toward the deeper tracks: “small-lane, niche, sub-cultural, loud, obnoxious-looking clothing” as he puts it. Hence, he’s drawn to bright colors and bold patterns; T-shirts promoting the Beastie Boys, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” screenings at the Uptown Theater, tarot cards and Mad magazine; Green Bay Packers–colored Zubaz.

Funky colored eyeglasses on display at Vintage. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Vintage buttons are among the memorabilia available at Vintage. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“People are always looking for selvedge denim, or the same thing everyone else is looking for,” Schaefer explained. “I’m always looking for Zubaz.”

Schaefer says his favorite items to buy are those that have passed through the fewest amount of hands. He likes how clothes are so personal and infused with stories about the people who wore them and the experiences they had. Pointing to a shredded T-shirt he remarked, “You can tell it was lived in. It has an aura.”

Schaefer scouts area thrift shops as well as garage and estate sales, but he’ll travel to Chicago for an interesting auction or to L.A. for a flea market. Increasingly, there’s more competition for buying, he says. “Nobody was looking for this stuff 10 years ago, or they were few and far between.”

Like fisherman and foragers, vintage dealers tend to be cagey about their sources. “When you do this full time, you figure out ways and where the green lights are,” Schaefer teased. “Like, you can smell it out.”

‘This is a vibe’

In addition to selling items at his retail store, Schaefer wholesales to other vintage dealers, including a few who come from Japan regularly. Vintage clothing is huge in Japan because the culture prizes craftsmanship and sustainability and many cities have large resale shopping districts. “They define the market,” Schaefer says.

Tomy Tanaka is a vintage dealer with shops in Osaka and Kobe, Japan, where American styles and brands are status symbols and college sweatshirts, camo jackets and cowboy boots command high prices. Tanaka makes buying trips to Minnesota four or five times a year and says he appreciates Schaefer’s artistic sensibility and knack for finding “crazy items.”

Tanaka also shops in New York and Los Angeles, but says there is a lot of competition in those cities and buying isn’t as pleasant. “Minnesota is home to many vintage clothing dealers, and the people there treat me like a friend,” he noted.

While the cost of vintage items can be “insane” on America’s East and West coasts, Schaefer says, prices at his shop — including rare band T-shirts that go for several hundred dollars — are negotiable.

“It’s not a business model that anyone should follow,” he admitted.

But for Schaefer, the vintage trade is less about making money than being surrounded by authentic apparel that reflects its former owners’ personalities. And about appreciating aesthetics while connecting to a shared humanity. “This is a vibe,” he said.

Michala Sangild peruses the wares at Vintage. Schaefer especially likes buying items from their original owners. “If somebody brings in a box of T-shirts that hasn’t been opened in 30 years and you’re the first person to pull it out, that’s magnetic,” he said. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

S. Lyndale Avenue Vintage Clothing Shops

Six post-pandemic resale shopping options

The Color Blue (2403 Lyndale Av. S.)

Vibe: Airy, high-ceiling boutique

Finds: Dickies’ painter pants, Lee Jeans, corduroy dresses

Quirks: Yep, your old Y2K-era slip dresses and camis are considered vintage

Final Stop (2431 Lyndale Av. S.)

Vibe: Second-floor shop is light-filled and loft-like

Finds: ’80s and ’90s wear includes flannels, sweatshirts, polos

Quirk: Clawfoot bathtub filled with $5 items

Clubhouse Market (2441 Lyndale Av. S.)

Vibe: Filled with pop culture cues, from Playboy to PlayStation

Finds: Sports jerseys, cargo camo pants, slinky going-out tops, Schweigert meats hat

Quirk: “Footloose” cassette tapes and Disney merchandise repurposed as decor

Leisure World (2457 Lyndale Av. S.)

Vibe: Dim, garden-level digs

Finds: College sweatshirts, grandma dresses, pearl-button snap cowboy shirts, snowmobile jackets

Quirk: Rainbow-arranged T-shirt racks

Vintage (3252 Lyndale Av. S.)

Vibe: Eclectic yet cohesive, packed with niche subcultures

Finds: Loud statement pieces, Minneapolis music scene tees, what must be the state’s largest collection of Zubaz

Quirks: It’s in a historic White Castle building

Love Token (3950 Lyndale Av. S.)

Vibe: Incense scented and feminine leaning, with a nice gift selection

Finds: 1940 Italian leather shorts, groovy-patterned, Jackie O–style coat-dress set, handmade denim halter top

Quirks: Shop dog and pay-what-you-want bin

about the writer

Rachel Hutton

Reporter

Rachel Hutton writes lifestyle and human-interest stories for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

