Going to a ‘Purple Rain’ preview? You paid for a work in progress.

“Purple Rain” began preview performances Oct. 16 at Minneapolis’ State Theatre, and ever since, many of those who have thronged to the stage adaptation of Prince’s 1984 film have been blowing up social media with their hot takes.
But those reviews come with caveats. For until the show opens Nov. 5, the posters have not really seen the final work. Their responses may be to things that are no longer in the musical or that have been changed substantially.
What happens during previews?
For artists, the most important thing about previews is that the show is out of the rehearsal hall and up on its feet in front of audiences.
For the creative team, which includes the playwright, director, arranger, choreographer and various designers, this is a period of fine-tuning guided in part by audience feedback.
Does a moment land? Are audiences responding as expected, like feeling sad in moments of pathos or laughing at jokes? Do the transitions work and can the action be juiced?
For the audience, it’s a peek into the creative process of the cast and crew, and what they bring to the stage. And at a relatively reasonable cost.
Admission cost
Previews are typically priced lower than the cost of admission for a performance during a regular run. That’s because, as a work-in-progress, the action is up as a sort of real-life test.
If we think of the rehearsal hall as theater as a lab, the show is the experiment that’s taken out of its protected environment. Tweaks are made continuously throughout the preview period.