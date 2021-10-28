Protolabs reported its second consecutive quarter of record revenue but lower profits that missed analyst expectations, sending its share price down sharply on Thursday.

The Maple Plain-based provider of digital manufacturing services reported its net income fell 67% to $4.8 million, or 17 cents a share. Sales for the period ending Sept. 30 were up 17% to $125.3 million,

"Our earnings in the third quarter were impacted by post pandemic-related cost inflation, as well as continued investments in our systems and product offering in order to maintain our position as the largest and fastest provider of digital manufacturing services," said John Way, Protolab's chief financial officer, in a news release.

Analysts expected the contract manufacturer to earn 43 cents a share on revenue of $126.8 million for their third quarter.

The revenue and earnings miss drove down Protolab's share price down over 17% on Thursday. Shares, at $59.89 at midday, are now trading at the low end of their 52-week range after climbing as high as $286.57 a share in January. Year-to-date shares are down more than 60%.

The World Economic Forum recently recognized Protolabs' Plymouth injection molding facility for its contributions to advanced manufacturing by inducting it into the forum's Global Lighthouse Network, which recognizes members for their contributions to the fourth industrial revolution.

Last week, Protolabs also announced an expansion of its additive manufacturing plant in Raleigh, N.C. It will add 120,000 square feet to its 3-D printing services capabilities for clients seeking rapid prototyping and production-ready parts at scale.