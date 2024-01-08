Mark Rendl of Forest Lake is the top-ranked heavyweight wrestler in Class 3A.

MARK RENDL

Forest Lake • wrestling

Rendl is driven by success. He was raised that way.

"He expects to succeed," Forest Lake coach Joe Kunshier said. "That has been instilled in him by his parents."

The Rangers senior heavyweight is 20-1 this season after winning his weight class at the Foley Invitational. He is ranked No. 1 in the heavyweight division in Class 3A by The Guillotine.

"My parents [George and Kim] are my role models," Rendl said. "I just watch what they do and try to be like them. My dad is very hardworking. He always tells me never to slack off and do the right thing. My mom wants me to be nice to everybody and be a good person just like she is."

The 6-3, 230-pound Rendl was the 2022-23 state champion at 220 pounds and this season is taking the challenge of moving up in weight. Rendl has a career record of 128-42 with 80 pins.

"He is so physically strong and athletic," Kunshier said. "I have coached a lot of determined wrestlers, but he is one who truly believes in his heart that he is going to win every time."

Rendl also is an All-Metro first-team linebacker and will play football in college, for Minnesota Duluth.

"You're pretty good when you can be a state champion in a secondary sport," Kunshier said. "He's a phenomenal football player."

MAGGIE McCABE

Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka • gymnastics

McCabe is pushing to become coach Steve Hangartner's third consecutive all-around state champion in Class 1A. She recently overcame personal difficulty in posting a mark of 36.575 in a dual meet victory over Rockford. "Maggie is trying to follow in the footsteps of Reagan Kelley and Anna Mielke," Hangartner said. "She had a fabulous meet considering she had a heavy heart after just losing her grandfather."

RANDY McCLENDON

Columbia Heights • basketball

The 6-2 senior guard is a big reason the Hylanders (7-0) are unbeaten and ranked No. 10 in Class 3A by Minnesota Basketball News. He has scored at least 28 points, with a high of 33, in the past six games and is shooting 62 percent. "He is playing very well and has an amazing knowledge of the game," Hylanders coach Willie Braziel said.

CLAIRE RIESTENBERG

Armstrong/Cooper • hockey

The senior forward has 12 goals and four assists in the Falcons' past five games, leading them to three victories. Armstrong/Cooper (8-8-1) scored 19 goals during the stretch. "Claire has great hands," Armstrong/Cooper coach Matt Cook said. "She is one of the most creative goal scorers I have ever seen." Riestenberg has 23 goals, six short-handed, and 14 assists this season.

EVAN WITTE

Minnetonka • swimming

A junior, he won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 45.70 seconds and 200 individual medley in 1:52.53 in helping Minnetonka to the gold division team title in the Maroon & Gold Invitational. He also swam the opening leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay. "Evan's been working hard and was really excited to be right on his lifetime best times," Skippers coach John Bradley said.

COURTNEY BUMPERS

Eagan • Alpine skiing

A junior captain who also plays soccer and competes in track and field, Bumpers was the medalist with a time of 47.67 seconds in a three-team South Suburban Conference meet at Buck Hill. "On the snow Courtney is beyond gifted," Wildcats assistant coach Ben Heil said. "Her ability to attack a course without fear is unmatched. Even when the conditions are less than ideal, Courtney is able to overcome it."

AIDEN GROSSKLAUS

Woodbury • hockey

The junior forward has seven goals and seven assists on the Royals' past 17 goals. He had a hand in all four goals, a hat trick and an assist, in a 4-3 victory over Mounds View in Suburban East Conference play. "His speed and agility make him an elite forward who is continually improving," Woodbury coach Wes Bolin said. "He has high-end skill with great vision and hockey sense."

