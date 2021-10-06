The Vikings host the Lions, losers of eight straight going back to last season, which is just what Mike Zimmer's squad needs to rebound from another close loss. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Michael Rand preview Sunday's game and answer your questions, including why Kirk Cousins is a baker and not a chef.
