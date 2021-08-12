Once again, the Vikings offensive line remains a work in progress as left tackle Christian Darrisaw is still sidelined by a nagging groin injury and guard Oli Udoh learns his new position. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss preseason storylines on the latest episode of the Access Vikings podcast.
If the podcast player does not display on your device, tap here.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Cubs release former ace Arrieta after rough return to team
Jake Arrieta won a Cy Young Award and helped the Chicago Cubs capture a drought-busting World Series championship in his first stint with the club. His second go-round was nowhere near as successful.
Sports
Saints want Gardner-Johnson ruffling receivers, within rules
The Saints don't want the NFL's renewed emphasis on punishing unsportsmanlike behavior to squelch C.J. Gardner-Johnson's ultra-competitive and periodically mischievous on-field persona.
Access Vikings
Podcast: Vikings offensive line among top preseason storylines
Once again, the Vikings' O-line remains a work in progress as left tackle Christian Darrisaw is still sidelined and the guard rotation continues.
Vikings
Source: Rookie Darrisaw seeing specialist for second opinion on groin injury
The Vikings' top draft pick was away in Philadelphia on Wednesday for a second medical opinion on his nagging groin injury, an NFL source said.
Gophers
Ex-Gophers wide receiver Bateman to have surgery, out several weeks
The Baltimore Ravens first-round draft pick is expected back by September after getting hurt on Tuesday, head coach John Harbaugh said.