Intro: Minnesota's summer teams are starting to win a little more after very slow starts, but host Michael Rand says their struggles are a cautionary tale for the Wild going forward. Expectations were high for the Twins, Lynx and Minnesota United, but all three have struggled. Expectations for the Wild will similarly be high next season, but sports keeps proving that we should take nothing for granted.

5:00: Patrick Reusse joins the show. He and Rand talk about Tom Thibodeau's struggling Knicks and what seems to be their inevitable pursuit of Jimmy Butler plus the legacy of local sports media personality Dark Star, who died nine years ago today.

29:00 Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the French Open offers a lesson in how media access should be handled.

