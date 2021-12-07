Linebacker Anthony Barr was named the Vikings' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in what could be his eighth and final season with Minnesota. Ben Goessling, Michael Rand and Andrew Krammer discuss Barr's work on and off the field. They also look back at Mike Zimmer's defense in Detroit, talk Vikings-Steelers, and answer your Twitter questions.
