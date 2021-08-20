What to make of the Vikings hosting Everson Griffen for a workout? When will left tackle Christian Darrisaw be ready? Who's the backup quarterback? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss, and take your questions, on the latest Access Vikings podcast.
