What to make of the Vikings hosting Everson Griffen for a workout? When will left tackle Christian Darrisaw be ready? Who's the backup quarterback? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss, and take your questions, on the latest Access Vikings podcast.

If the podcast player does not display on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |