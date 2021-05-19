Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
The idea was to improve competitive balance starting this fall among the state's largest football programs, where state tournament runs are skewed in favor a minority of teams. But as the Star Tribune's David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen discuss, those efforts have some questioning how much it will help when it comes to always-contentious postseason seeding.
If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.
Follow us on Twitter @JimPaulsen and @David_LaVaque
Miss a Talking Preps episode? The podcast archive is below:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The Latest: Miami Marlins to remove attendance restrictions
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
Sports
Blues report virus testing issue to NHL, expect to play Avs
The St. Louis Blues reported coronavirus testing problems to the NHL on Wednesday, hours before Game 2 of their first-round playoff series in Denver against the Colorado Avalanche.
Sports
Column: 1st rule of baseball is 1st basemen don't pitch
Yermín Mercedes is hitting .346 with six home runs in his breakout rookie season, numbers that should win him praise from manager and everyone else rooting for the Chicago White Sox to make a run deep into October.
High Schools
Podcast: Does the new Minnesota 6A football scheduling plan provide too much relief to teams?
The idea was to improve competitive balance among the state's largest football programs, but those efforts have some questioning how much it will help.
Sports
Summer movie highlights from the directors who made them
From LeBron James sharing the court with Bugs Bunny to Dom Toretto and the "Fast & Furious" crew going where no car has gone before, this summer has something for every kind of movie fan.