‘Please come back’: Minnesota restaurants brace for a long recovery after ICE surge

The situation was bleak. Sales at his flagship North Loop restaurant Spoon and Stable, which he once considered “bulletproof,” were sliding. Two Monday evenings took in the equivalent of a single slow brunch, and in one week it lost $70,000 from canceled events. He was cutting shifts at the new Bellecour in the North Loop, where there weren’t enough diners to account for usual staffing, and sending workers down to Naples, Fla., to spend two months at his new restaurant there. Across his Minneapolis group, business was down about 30% — some days more than 50%.