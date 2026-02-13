Eat & Drink

ICE is leaving but the restaurant industry’s problems run deep

Post-Operation Metro Surge, restaurant workers are looking for guarantees of security and financial help.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 13, 2026 at 10:59PM
At a news conference in downtown Minneapolis, a grassroots organization of hospitality workers announced a new 86ICE initiative. Minneapolis restaurant owner Miguel Hernandez of Lito's Burrito's spoke about the need to continue the organizing work done during Operation Metro Surge. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

As restaurant workers geared up for the Valentine’s Day weekend, traditionally the biggest dining-out night of the year, they put the word out that their industry needs help.

On Friday morning, organizers from Restaurant Opportunities Center of Minnesota (ROC MN) and Centro de Trabajadores Unidos En La Lucha (CTUL) held a news conference outside of Hospitality Minnesota’s offices in downtown Minneapolis announcing a campaign called 86ICE.

The groups, which advocate for fair workplace conditions, demanded that restaurants create long-term safety plans meant to protect against any return of immigration enforcement agents. Specifically, they want the right to deny ICE access to private areas without a valid judicial warrant, license to refuse service to known ICE or federal agents and permission to take time off if workers don’t feel safe without fear of workplace repercussions.

No one was at the Hospitality Minnesota offices to receive the list of demands. The nonprofit advocacy organization for the hospitality industry works remotely on Fridays.

Prior to ROC MN and CTUL’s press conference, Hospitality Minnesota issued a statement on Feb. 12 expressing relief at the news that Operation Metro Surge was ending, but urged officials for more action. The group noted businesses reporting millions of dollars in losses each week and called for a “comprehensive set of relief measures for the hospitality sector.”

The group asked lawmakers to provide meaningful relief and fair policies to sustain the industry and retain employment. “Our businesses don’t want handouts. They want fair policies that will allow them to be successful on merit. Low-hanging fruits such as a sales tax holiday, allowing hospitality to charge reasonable, transparent service charges, and prohibiting credit card processors from collecting a fee on tips and taxes are just some easy targets.”

Speaking on behalf of restaurant owners at the news conference, Miguel Hernandez of Lito’s Burritos and Lito’s on Lake acknowledged that many are already doing what they can to protect employees.

“In the past couple of months, I’ve seen the amazing amount of effort and care from those who have stepped up,” Hernandez said. “Why not demand Hospitality Minnesota stand up for these restaurant owners and stand by these workers?”

Hernandez urged other restaurant owners to commit to the demands in 86ICE, noting that despite the reported drawdown, ICE agents will continue to operate in the state.

Minneapolis bartender Remy Aaron Mistral spoke about the toll the last two months have taken on workers as well as the emotional and economic impact. “It’s not sustainable that we keep living on the front lines of devastating historical events.”

Meanwhile, grassroots efforts providing economic and other industry support continue to emerge. The recently launched Salt Cure Fund, spearheaded by local restaurant journalist Stephanie March in partnership with the Minneapolis Foundation, just announced a $1 million goal for National Day of Giving on Feb. 18.

Restaurants and businesses nationwide are invited to show support by donating a portion of their proceeds or guest donations. Individuals can donate directly as well. The effort will raise funds to provide critical relief to restaurants across Minnesota during an unprecedented period of uncertainty and economic distress.

On an even smaller scale, Hell’s Kitchen, the employee-owned restaurant in downtown Minneapolis, will host “Hotcakes for a Helluva Cause” on Feb. 16. The ticketed pancake feed will donate 84% of all proceeds to Mercado Central, the business hub on E. Lake Street that has seen a significant decrease in business.

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

