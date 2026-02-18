Eat & Drink

40+ fish-fry options at Twin Cities-area restaurants and churches

Go old-school with the church dinner special, find greasy goodness at a local dive, or enjoy a posh sit-down meal for your annual Lenten ritual.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 18, 2026 at 12:00PM
Smack Shack serves up beer-battered cod, fries and coastal slaw for their Lent special at the Bloomington and Minneapolis locations.

Lent ushers in the beloved fish fry, with the standard accompaniments of crispy fries and crunchy coleslaw. Here’s a roundup of where to find beer-battered goodness.

RESTAURANTS

328 Grill

Every Friday through April 3, the restaurant inside American Legion Post 98 has an all-you-can eat special of fried or baked cod, potato, coleslaw and macaroni and cheese ($20). 328 Broadway Av., St. Paul Park, 651-459-8016, 328grill.com

A-Side Public House

Those who live the gluten-free life can enjoy a 100% gluten-free meal that’s prepared in dedicated fryers. For lunch, there’s a fish sandwich special ($18) available from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. In the evening, get a meal with two cod fillets, fries, slaw, tartar sauce and remoulade for $27 from 5-9 p.m. 754 Randolph Av., St. Paul, 651-756-1351, asidepublichouse.com

Afton Inn's fish fry basket contains beer battered cod with tarter sauce, coleslaw and French fries.

Afton House Inn

On Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent there’s an all-day fish fry with beer-battered cod, tartar sauce, coleslaw and French fries. A singe meal is $17.95, while the all-you-can-eat option is $23.95. Get dinner and a show on March 13 at a comedy fish fry featuring John Bush ($44.95). 3291 St. Croix Trail S., Afton, 651-436-8883, aftonhouseinn.com

The Anchor Fish & Chips

The regular menu is available with a fish-and-chips basket of wild Alaskan cod served with hand-cut chips and tartar sauce ($20). Available for dine-in or takeout. 302 13th Av. NE., Mpls., 612-676-1300, theanchorfishandchips.com

Birches on the Lake

Scenic views of frozen Long Lake add to the feel of a Wisconsin fish fry with beer-battered cod, hand-cut fries and tartar sauce ($36). Other options include herb-crusted walleye served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes, asparagus and tartar sauce ($40) and stuffed walleye with wild rice and crab, baby carrots, asparagus and lemon cream ($48). 1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake, 952-473-7373, birchesonthelake.com

Burger Dive serves up a fish fry meal of house-battered cod, sliced potatoes, coleslaw, rye toast and remoulade at their Roseville and St. Paul locations.

Burger Dive

A meal of house-battered cod, sliced potatoes, coleslaw, rye toast and remoulade ($22) is available daily from Feb. 18-April 3 at both locations. Rosedale Center, 1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville, 651-340-2389; 731 Randolph Av., St. Paul, 651-294-3240; burgerdive.com

Buster’s on 28th

An all-you-can-eat fish fry with chips and coleslaw ($21.95) Fridays through April 3. 4204 28th Av. S., Mpls., 612-729-0911, busterson28th.com

Creekside Supper Club

Reservations are recommended for your end-of-the-week meal of beer-battered cod ($28) or walleye ($35) with a side of coleslaw and rye bread. 4820 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-3675, creeksidemn.com

Earl Giles

A choice of Baja tacos made with battered walleye, pineapple slaw and jalapeno served with chips and salsa ($18) or halibut almondine with halibut cheek, burnt almond crema and haricots verts ($34). Both offerings available daily throughout Lent. 1325 NE. Quincy St., Mpls., 612-345-5305, earlgiles.com

Freehouse

Inspired by the state next door, Freehouse serves up a Wisconsin Fish Fry of citrus butter baked or beer-batter fried Icelandic haddock with corn fritters, loaded baked potato, coleslaw and tartar sauce ($24.95). 701 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-339-7011, freehousempls.com

Get a beer-battered fish dinner at Fulton Brewing's inaugural Friday night fish fry during Lent. (Provided by Fulton Brewing)

Fulton Brewing

The Minneapolis brewery is holding its first Friday fish fry beginning Feb. 20 and running through March. It features Chill City beer-battered Atlantic cod served with fries, tartar sauce, and lemon ($18). 414 6th Av. N., Mpls., 612-333-3208, fultonbeer.com

Gabe’s Bar & Kitchen

Guests have two dining options: a two-piece cod lunch with slaw and fries ($16) served from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or an all-you-can-eat cod dinner with slaw and fries from 3-10 p.m. ($19). 991 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul, 651-646-3066, gabesmn.com

Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter

Beginning on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 18, and continuing every Friday of Lent, the Fastenfischspezial includes cod, mashed potatoes and coleslaw for $26. 8390 Lofton Av., Stillwater, 651-439-7128, gasthausbavarianhunter.com

Gluek’s

The annual fish-fry meal served Fridays through April 3 consists of hand-dipped cod, hushpuppies, fries and coleslaw. 16 N. 6th St., Mpls., 612-338-6621, glueks.com

Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse

A hearty, 12-ounce haddock fillet with a choice of tavern fries or tots and coleslaw ($24). Available for lunch and dinner Fridays Feb. 20-April 3. 12800 Bunker Prairie Rd. NW., Coon Rapids, 763-755-1234, kendallstc.com

The Lexington

The Friday Lenten fish fry is a serving of Icelandic cod fish and chips with sides of red pepper tartar sauce and malt vinegar ($35). Available evenings through Lent; reservations recommended. 1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-289-4990, thelexmn.com

Luce Line Brewing

Start the weekend with Parlour food truck’s special menu of beer-battered fried fish and chips or a beer-battered fish sandwich with a side of fries. If fish isn’t your thing, their grilled cheese sandwiches and signature burgers are available. 12901 16th Av. N., Plymouth, 763-324–8114, lucelinebrewing.com

Luna & the Bear

Get the all-you-can-eat fried goodness of fish and chips Fridays through April 3 ($21.95). 18 W. 26th St., Mpls., 612-886-3081, lunaandthebearmn.com

Mac’s Fish Chips Strips

Claim your choice of fish — cod, walleye, halibut — with fried potatoes and slaw ranging from $10.95-$21.95. 1330 Larpenteur Av. W., St. Paul, 651-489-5299; 610 W. 54th St., Mpls., 612-824-4804; macsfishchipsstrips.com

The Friday fish fry at Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar in Eagan comes with crispy fried cod, coleslaw and Parmesan-parsley French fries.

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

The Friday fish fry includes three pieces of cod hand-dipped in housemade Bent Paddle Light Lager beer batter and fried crispy. It’s served with coleslaw, Parmesan-parsley fries and tartar sauce ($19). Get it every Friday through April 3. 1565 Cliff Road, Eagan, 651-340-7809, masonjar.kitchen

Merlins Rest Pub

A plate of pubhouse-battered pollock is served on a bed of chips, salted, malted and wrapped in newspaper with a side of pub sauce. Try it solo ($12 for two pieces; $17 for three pieces) or in a 10-piece family size to share with others. You can also get it “Yankee style,” without the malt vinegar and paper. 3601 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-216-2419, merlinsrest.com

The Nook

A single walleye fillet is the star at Casper’s & Runyon’s Nook, and it’s served with sides ($17.95). 492 S. Hamline Av., St. Paul, 651-698-4347, crnook.com

Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub

Fried Alaskan pollock fried in a house Pravy Pilsner beer batter is served with seasoned hand-cut fries ($20). 2716 E. 38th St., Mpls., 612-208-1450, northboundbrewpub.com

Obb’s Sports Bar & Grill

Friday’s special all-you-can-eat fish fry begins at 4 p.m. for $19.95. Note that a 3% surcharge is added to all credit card payments. 1347 Burns Av., St. Paul, 651-776-7010, obbsbar.com

Red Cow serves up a traditional fish fry basket with Alaskan cod, slaw and fries.

Red Cow

During Lent, the well-known burger restaurant offers a traditional fish fry basket with Alaskan cod, coleslaw and fries ($19.50). Three Minneapolis restaurants as well as locations in St. Paul, Wayzata and Rochester; redcowmn.com

St. Paul Brewing

“Fish Frydays” gives diners two options. A panfish dinner basket has crusted sunfish and perch with a choice of steak fries, baked potato or salad ($21). Or the sandwich fills a toasted hoagie with sunfish, spicy remoulade, American cheese and coleslaw alongside steak fries dusted with smoked Maldon salt and a splash of malt vinegar ($17). Both dishes are served from 11:30 a.m. until gone. 688 Minnehaha Av. E., St. Paul, 651-698-1945, stpaulbrewing.com

Fish Frydays at St. Paul Brewing features a panfish dinner or a sunfish sandwich.

St. Paul Grill

Dive into the Shore Lunch with three jumbo fried shrimp, a crab cake, coleslaw and hand-cut fries with sides of cocktail sauce and tarragon aioli ($29.95). Served Fridays during lunch throughout Lent. 350 N. Market St., St. Paul, 651-224-7455, stpaulgrill.com

Shamrocks

The Friday night fish fry special comes with the customary coleslaw and fries for an affordable $12.95. 995 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-228-9925, crshamrocks.com

Signature on Wheels

The gluten-free food truck will be posted at Under Pressure Brewing from 4-8 p.m. Fridays during Lent through March 27 for a Friday Fish Fry. Diners receive 6 ounces of cod dipped in a gluten-free batter with fries and coleslaw ($20). 8806 7th Av. N., Golden Valley, signatureonwheels.com

Smack Shack

During Lent, shellfish steps aside so the traditional Shack Fish and Chips can shine. It includes beer-battered cod, Cajun fries, coastal slaw and tartar sauce ($22.95). 603 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-259-7288; 3801 Minnesota Dr., Bloomington, 952-333-7722; smack-shack.com

Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse

Diners have the choice of crispy walleye bites ($17) or the Big Catch Haddock Fish Fry served with tavern fries, coleslaw and house-made tartar ($25). Available 4-9 p.m. Feb. 20-April 3. 456 S. Concord Exchange, South St. Paul, 651-350-7743, stockyardstc.com

Tiffany Sports Lounge

Every Friday during Lent enjoy a fish fry basket for $19.71, an homage to when the family-owned restaurant opened. Other offerings include a fish sandwich meal ($18) and kids fish fry meal ($10). 2051 Ford Pkwy., St. Paul, 651-690-4747, tiffanysportslounge.com

Tooties on Lowry in Minneapolis has a beer-battered fish dinner every Friday during Lent.

Tooties on Lowry

Two pieces of Alaskan pollock fried in beer batter is served with coleslaw, fries and house-made tartar sauce ($16.95). Served 3-9 p.m. Fridays during Lent for dine in or take-out. 2706 Lowry Av. N., Mpls., 612-529-0200, tootiesonlowry.com

Tria Restaurant

Every Friday from Feb. 20-April 3, enjoy a three-course prix-fixe menu with soup and salad, fish and seafood and dessert options starting at $35; add a wine pairing for $12. 5959 Centerville Rd., North Oaks, 651-426-9222, triarestaurant.com

Urban Growler Brewing Co.

Every Friday throughout the year — not just Lent — the taproom serves up a Minnesota twist on the Wisconsin-inspired meal of panko-crusted walleye fillets, choice of side, marble rye bread and coleslaw ($25). 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul, 651-340-5793, urbangrowlerbrewing.com

The Yankee Tavern

A fish fry plate of hand-breaded Atlantic cod, house-made horseradish coleslaw and fries ($17.99). 1755 Yankee Doodle Rd., Eagan, 651-756-8748, theyankeetavern.com

CHURCHES

We know church fish fries are personal, and there are many great ones out there. Here is just a sampling:

Annunciation Church

A menu of deep fried pollock, coleslaw, baked potatoes, grilled cheese and dessert. Free coffee and lemonade, with beer and soda available for purchase. 5-7 p.m. March 20. $9-$17, $50 per family. 509 W. 54th St., Mpls., 612-824-0787, annunciationmsp.org

Church of St. Edward

Beer-battered cod, macaroni and cheese, green beans, fries, coleslaw, dessert and beverages ($16 per person or $55 for a family four-pack). 5-7 p.m. March 6. 9401 Nesbitt Av. S., Bloomington, 952-835-7101, stedwardschurch.org

Nativity of Our Lord

Sponsored by the Nativity Men’s Club, the meal held in the school cafeteria features fried or baked cod, fries or baked potato, coleslaw, vegetables and breadsticks for kids. There’s also a take-out option at the garage on Wellesley Avenue. 5-8 p.m. March 6 & 20. $8-$15, $50 per household. 1900 Stanford Av., St. Paul, 651-696-5401, nativitymen.org

St. Albert the Great

Choose from baked or fried tilapia, coleslaw, potatoes, spaghetti, bread and a variety of desserts and beverages. 4:30-7:30 Fridays during Lent, Feb. 20-March 27. $18 for adults, $7 for ages 6-12, ages 5 and under free. 3216 E. 29th St., Mpls., 612-724-3643, saintalberthegreat.org

St. Thomas More

An all-you-can-eat buffet of fried cod, fries, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, peach cobbler, cookies and lemonade. 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 20, March 13 & 27. $9-$17 for adults, $9 for ages 5-12 and free for 4 and under. 1065 Summit Av., St. Paul, 651-227-7669, morecommunity.org

Ukrainian American Community Center

Dine in or take out with a choice between a fish and pierogi dinner with coleslaw and fries or a pierogi dinner with sauteed onions. Fridays during Lent from 4:30-7 p.m. $12-$15. 301 NE. Main St., Mpls., 612-379-1956, ukrainian-american-community-center.square.site

Eat & Drink

