40+ fish-fry options at Twin Cities-area restaurants and churches

Lent ushers in the beloved fish fry, with the standard accompaniments of crispy fries and crunchy coleslaw. Here’s a roundup of where to find beer-battered goodness.
RESTAURANTS
328 Grill
Every Friday through April 3, the restaurant inside American Legion Post 98 has an all-you-can eat special of fried or baked cod, potato, coleslaw and macaroni and cheese ($20). 328 Broadway Av., St. Paul Park, 651-459-8016, 328grill.com
A-Side Public House
Those who live the gluten-free life can enjoy a 100% gluten-free meal that’s prepared in dedicated fryers. For lunch, there’s a fish sandwich special ($18) available from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. In the evening, get a meal with two cod fillets, fries, slaw, tartar sauce and remoulade for $27 from 5-9 p.m. 754 Randolph Av., St. Paul, 651-756-1351, asidepublichouse.com
Afton House Inn
On Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent there’s an all-day fish fry with beer-battered cod, tartar sauce, coleslaw and French fries. A singe meal is $17.95, while the all-you-can-eat option is $23.95. Get dinner and a show on March 13 at a comedy fish fry featuring John Bush ($44.95). 3291 St. Croix Trail S., Afton, 651-436-8883, aftonhouseinn.com
The Anchor Fish & Chips
The regular menu is available with a fish-and-chips basket of wild Alaskan cod served with hand-cut chips and tartar sauce ($20). Available for dine-in or takeout. 302 13th Av. NE., Mpls., 612-676-1300, theanchorfishandchips.com
Birches on the Lake
Scenic views of frozen Long Lake add to the feel of a Wisconsin fish fry with beer-battered cod, hand-cut fries and tartar sauce ($36). Other options include herb-crusted walleye served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes, asparagus and tartar sauce ($40) and stuffed walleye with wild rice and crab, baby carrots, asparagus and lemon cream ($48). 1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake, 952-473-7373, birchesonthelake.com
Burger Dive
A meal of house-battered cod, sliced potatoes, coleslaw, rye toast and remoulade ($22) is available daily from Feb. 18-April 3 at both locations. Rosedale Center, 1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville, 651-340-2389; 731 Randolph Av., St. Paul, 651-294-3240; burgerdive.com