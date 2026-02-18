40+ fish-fry options at Twin Cities-area restaurants and churches

A plate of pubhouse-battered pollock is served on a bed of chips, salted, malted and wrapped in newspaper with a side of pub sauce. Try it solo ($12 for two pieces; $17 for three pieces) or in a 10-piece family size to share with others. You can also get it “Yankee style,” without the malt vinegar and paper. 3601 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-216-2419, merlinsrest.com