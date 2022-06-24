More from Star Tribune
Photos: Roe v. Wade overturned
The Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. The outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
Lynx host Mercury
The Minnesota Lynx played the Arizona Mercury on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Chet Holmgren selected in NBA Draft
Chet Holmgren was picked at number two by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Twins beat Guardians 1-0
The Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Guardians 1-0 on Thursday, June 23, 2022.