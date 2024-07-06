A male pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car that did not stop early Saturday morning near Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.
According to police, officers responded to S. 6th Street South around 4:15 a.m. Saturday and found the victim. Police say a speeding sedan driving from Hennepin Avenue to S. 6th Street South struck the man while he was crossing the street. The sedan did not slow or stop, police said.
The man was taken to the hospital. Police were investigating the crash.
