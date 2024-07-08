A vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian Sunday evening in Brooklyn Park, police said.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was struck at 6:07 p.m. at the intersection of West Broadway and Candlewood Drive and died at the scene, police said.
The motorist stopped at the scene and has been cooperative with the ongoing investigation, police said.
