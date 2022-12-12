More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Porous defense gives up 400-plus yards again without any sacks or takeaways — a losing scenario
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said his team's pass rush needs to improve and defense also has to limit explosive plays.
Vikings
Lions overshadow Jefferson's record, gashing Vikings for 34-23 win
Justin Jefferson had 223 receiving yards. Kirk Cousins passed for 425 yards. But the Vikings defense gave up more than 400 yards for the fifth game in a row, so NFC North title will have to wait.
Sports
Live at 7:30 p.m. Sunday: Follow Gophers vs. Mississippi St. basketball on Gameview
The Gophers are looking to end a four-game losing streak. Tap here for play-by-play and score updates from through men's college basketball.
Vikings
Jefferson sets Vikings record for receiving yards in a game vs. Lions
Justin Jefferson's 223-yard game — the first 200-yard performance of his young career — brought him to 1,500 yards for the season, nearing Randy Moss' single-season team record of 1,632.
Vikings
Vikings hold out three starters with injuries, but don't have 'long-term concerns'
Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion), center Garrett Bradbury (back) and safety Harrison Smith (neck) were inactive.