Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse and host Michael Rand had a number of topics to tackle on Monday's show. Among them: Lindsay Whalen and the Gophers going their separate ways during the Big Ten Tournament; the Wolves suddenly coming back to life; the Wild in contention for a top seed in the West; Gophers baseball starting the year 0-11, and Adam Thielen's future with the Vikings.
Reusse on Whalen, Thielen and a winless Gophers team
The columnist and host Michael Rand weigh in on Lindsay Whalen's departure, Adam Thielen's possible departure and another Gophers team that's struggling. Plus, Wild and Wolves thoughts.
