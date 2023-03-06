Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse and host Michael Rand had a number of topics to tackle on Monday's show. Among them: Lindsay Whalen and the Gophers going their separate ways during the Big Ten Tournament; the Wolves suddenly coming back to life; the Wild in contention for a top seed in the West; Gophers baseball starting the year 0-11, and Adam Thielen's future with the Vikings.

