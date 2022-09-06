St. Paul police responded to a shooting Monday night just outside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Police responded to the shooting of one man at 8:35 p.m. Monday near the southeast corner of the fairgrounds, less than a half hour from the official ending of the 2022 Minnesota State Fair. A police spokesperson had little other information on the shooting late Monday.

The shooting came two days after a person was shot in the leg near the entrance to the Mighty Midway just after 10 p.m. Saturday. That shooting had been preceded by groups of teenagers running and fights breaking out in the hour before. Crowds scattered when the shot rang out, and the fair ended up closing early on Saturday night.

Police doubled their state fair presence on Sunday.