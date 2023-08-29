Officials have released the identity of the farmer who was attacked by a bull and died this weekend in western Minnesota.
Jerry Altman, 64, suffered fatal injuries from the attack shortly after 6:10 p.m. Saturday about 4 miles west of Parkers Prairie, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said.
Law enforcement were forced to kill the bull in order to stop the attack, the Sheriff's Office said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Officials ID farmer attacked by bull and killed in western Minnesota
The attack occurred over the weekend west of Parkers Prairie.
West Metro
Officials ID man hit by car and killed while on exit ramp in Maple Grove
The 70-year-old man was from Seattle, the State Patrol said.
Local
Minnesota mussel decline blamed in part on the plight of the mudpuppy
The salamander mussel, which hangs on only in a stretch of the St. Croix River, is proposed for endangered status.
Local
Meet the St. Paul woman who makes the Minnesota State Fair gooey and sweet
Sweet Martha has been churning out her cookies since 1979.
Local
Back to school in Minnesota: 5 things parents should know about the new year
From free school meals to violence prevention trainings, here's what students can expect when they get back to class this fall.