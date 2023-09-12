Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre will visit St. Olaf College next week to deliver a speech highlighting the ties between Norway and the U.S. and the countries' shared commitment to security in Europe.

Gahr Støre will visit the liberal arts college in Northfield on Sept. 18. It's part of a short trip to Minnesota that will also include a stop at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, according to a news release from the college.

Gahr Støre's visit comes less than a month after he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Following the meeting, Gahr Støre announced that Norway will send anti-aircraft missiles and mine-clearing equipment to Ukraine and help the country secure its gas and power supply. Norway shares a roughly 120-mile land border with Russia.

"Prime Minister Støre's visit will enhance students' understanding of the relevance of their academic studies and our Norwegian heritage to a pressing international security issue," St. Olaf President Susan Rundell Singer said in the news release.

St. Olaf College was founded by Norwegian immigrants in 1874 and has a long history of welcoming Norwegian dignitaries. Over the years, the college has hosted many Norwegian officials and members of the royal family, including a visit from Queen Sonja in October 2022.

Next week's event is limited to the St. Olaf community and will not be open to the public.

The prime minister will meet with students, faculty and staff, including members of St. Olaf's Norwegian department and students from Norway. Students will be invited to ask questions after Gahr Støre's speech, according to the news release.

St. Olaf College offers the most Norwegian language courses in North America and has hosted the Norwegian-American Historical Association on campus for almost a century.

Gahr Støre has served as prime minister since 2021 and led the Norwegian Labour Party since 2014. Before his political career, Gahr Støre served in the Royal Norwegian Naval Academy and studied political science at Sciences Po in Paris.

Hannah Ward is a University of Minnesota student reporter on assignment for the Star Tribune. Reach her at Hannah.Ward@startribune.com.