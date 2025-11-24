The price of Minneapolis architectural marvel brings hope in tough market

The story of the Ameriprise building, which Minnetonka-based Onward Investors plans to revitalize and possibly convert to non-office uses, is one example of how far skyscrapers have fallen in value. But reaction to last week’s 20 Washington sale feels much more hopeful. Perhaps it’s because the Midcentury building, from the designer of the original World Trade Center in New York, is such an architectural standout. Or maybe it’s the key location at the intersection of the river, North Loop and the central business district. Or maybe it’s Tepley himself. A Rochester native who built his real estate career in Chicago before returning in 2020 to be closer to family, Tepley understands the significance of this property and the opportunity to make it a gateway to downtown.