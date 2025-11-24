North Star Insider

The price of Minneapolis architectural marvel brings hope in tough market

In today’s newsletter: Developer Chad Tepley, investors Pamela York and Kathy Tune, bioscience innovator Stephanie Culler and four entrepreneurs making Minnesota look good.

By Allison Kaplan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 24, 2025 at 12:00PM
20 Washington Av. S., which sits at the north end of Nicollet Mall and has been vacant for two years, recently sold for $7.1 million. (Tom Sweeney)

Seems architectural significance is worth more than size when it comes to the price of downtown buildings today. According to the public filing, local developer Chad Tepley of CDT Realty paid $7.1 million for 20 Washington Av. S. in Minneapolis, the iconic six-story Minoru Yamasaki building known for its dramatic white columns and green marble exterior. That’s nearly $1 million more than the purchase price of Ameriprise Financial Center earlier this year. And at 960,000 square feet, the 31-story Ameriprise tower is more than five times the size of 20 Washington.

The story of the Ameriprise building, which Minnetonka-based Onward Investors plans to revitalize and possibly convert to non-office uses, is one example of how far skyscrapers have fallen in value. But reaction to last week’s 20 Washington sale feels much more hopeful. Perhaps it’s because the Midcentury building, from the designer of the original World Trade Center in New York, is such an architectural standout. Or maybe it’s the key location at the intersection of the river, North Loop and the central business district. Or maybe it’s Tepley himself. A Rochester native who built his real estate career in Chicago before returning in 2020 to be closer to family, Tepley understands the significance of this property and the opportunity to make it a gateway to downtown.

In fact, Gateway District is how the area around 20 Washington was described when it opened in 1965, but that vision was never fully realized. As recognizable as the building is from the outside, very few have been in it. Even enjoying its exterior reflection pools and sculpture garden always felt a bit like trespassing.

That air of mystery comes from the building having always been occupied by a single tenant — originally Northwestern National Life and most recently Voya Financial — with no public amenities. While Tepley is not ready to announce how the building will be used (I tried, I really tried) it’s safe to say it will become more open to the public, from the expansive concrete area under the portico to the rooftop with panoramic views of the city.

Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Katie Galioto talks with local developer Chad Tepley on the rooftop of 20 Washington Av. S. in Minneapolis. (Allison Kaplan/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

I got to take in the rooftop views last week, along with Strib downtown reporter Katie Galioto, and ponder the possibilities — a swanky bar, perhaps overlooking an ice rink built on the reflection pools? Tepley neither confirmed nor denied these ideas.

A view inside the lobby of 20 Washington Ave. S. in Minneapolis. (Allison Kaplan/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

But he did take us on a tour through the six-story building. Opened in 1965, it gives strong Mad Men vibes. The minimalist, white marble lobby is in move-in condition. Wood paneling on many conference room walls is pristine, and the details throughout the building are incredible, like a pattern on the elevator ceilings that replicates the lines of the portico. It could take a year to secure the historic designation that will unlock tax credits for the renovation. In the interim, I suggested Tepley offer up the space in its current locked-in-time state to film makers. The cast of Severence would fit right in.

This is going to be an exciting project to follow, with the potential to really create energy at the tip of Nicollet Mall.

Innovation

San Diego-based scientist Stephanie Culler made her first trip to the Twin Cities last week to talk about gut health with a group of local investors convened by Pamela York and Kathy Tune, managing partners of Capita3. Culler is the founder and CEO of Persephone Biosciences, which launched its first science-backed gut health product for infants and toddlers in September. Persephone’s synbiotic (that’s prebiotic and probiotic) powdered formula has been clinically validated to aid healthy immune development in children age 2 and under.

It’s the culmination of Culler’s decade of research on gut microbiome — the protective bacteria that support immunity, digestion and development. Studies show that today, nine out of 10 U.S. babies are born without this key bacteria. “I got very interested in solving that,” Culler told me when we met at the Hotel Landing in Wayzata. Now available direct to consumer, Persephone is launching soon on Amazon and you can expect to see it on store shelves by next year.

Twin Cities-based Capita3, with its focus on women-led companies that are transforming health and health care, participated in Persephone’s $15 million seed round in 2022. “She’s got this one-of-a-kind expertise,” York said. “And a product that meets a huge market need.”

National spotlight

Charlie Youakim, Sezzle co-founder and CEO. (Provided by EY Entrepreneur of the Year)

Sezzle co-founder and CEO Charlie Youakim took home top honors in the financial services and fintech category at EY’s national Entrepreneur of the Year awards held last week in Palm Springs, Calif. The award comes just days after our own Evan Ramstad called the fintech platform “the most successful tech startup of the last decade in Minnesota.”

It was a good year at the EY awards for Minnesota startups: Sarah Barrett Reiner and Tom Barrett were named national finalists in the family business category for Brainerd-based Barrett Petfood, a premium pet food manufacturer for other companies. And Mike Blue received a national finalist award in health and life sciences for HistoSonics, a medtech company that is developing a treatment to destroy harmful liver tumors. The Plymouth-based company recently raised $250 million to accelerate growth.

EY’s overall national winners were the founders of Astera Labs, a Silicon Valley company that builds AI infrastructure.

In the news

Fairview fallout: A common whisper these days when talk turns to the complex dispute between Fairview Health Services and the University of Minnesota Physicians: “I wouldn’t want to be in U President Rebecca Cunningham’s shoes.” My colleagues Emmy Martin and Erin Adler break it down.

Here come the deals: Deloitte’s annual holiday survey found Twin Cities shoppers expect to spend about the same as last year — a contrast to the 10% decline projected nationally. However, higher inflation and tariff-driven prices could mean fewer goods in the basket, Strib retail reporter Carson Hartzog reports.

Economic indicator?: Have you noticed the growing number of restaurants charging extra for fries? Strib restaurant critic Raphael Brion digs into this distasteful trend and finds that some restaurants are pricing fries a la carte for a very practical reason: We’ll pay for them.

about the writer

about the writer

Allison Kaplan

Allison Kaplan is Director of Innovation and Engagement for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from North Star Insider

See More

North Star Insider

The price of Minneapolis architectural marvel brings hope in tough market

card image
Tom Sweeney

In today’s newsletter: Developer Chad Tepley, investors Pamela York and Kathy Tune, bioscience innovator Stephanie Culler and four entrepreneurs making Minnesota look good.

North Star Insider

What the Twin Cities can learn from Denver and Detroit

card image

North Star Insider

Meet the Minnesotan making peanuts safe

card image