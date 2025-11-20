Brion: When did so many restaurants start charging extra for fries?

Burgers and fries are a classic duo. They’re inseparable. A perfectly American pairing, like Simon and Garfunkel, peanut butter and jelly or Bert and Ernie. It’s hard to imagine one without the other.
Yet lately I’ve been spotting more and more Twin Cities restaurants serving burgers without fries as the default. Instead, fries have become an optional add-on.
I’ll be the first to admit that social media polls are an imperfect science, but when I asked on Instagram if a burger should come with fries, a whopping 86% said yes. That included my friend Chadner, who declared, “No fries in this economy?!!?!”
The vocal 14% minority, however, had their reasons, from believing the quality of fries drops when they’re included for free, to simply not liking fries, which I struggle to comprehend. As a native Belgian, fries are basically our national dish. And like in Belgium, in my opinion, fries should always, always come with a comically large amount of mayonnaise (at no charge).
The trend toward a la carte fries has a handful of causes: rising food and labor costs, price optics, menu unbundling, and the fact that chefs have been investing in making excellent fries and want to charge accordingly. So I asked a bunch of local burger pros to weigh in: Should a burger come with fries?
Team no fries
Chef Mike DeCamp, operations director and co-owner at Jester Concepts, oversees a variety of restaurant brands across the Twin Cities, including several locations of Parlour. The Parlour Burger ($18.99) is often credited as having kicked off the region’s smashburger craze, but getting fries with it will cost an extra $8.50 (it’s a generous portion, arguably enough for two). DeCamp says Parlour was one of the first spots around to serve burgers solo.
He’s firmly team “burger without fries,” saying, “I personally like restaurants where I get to pick what I want. There’s a time and a place for a composed plate of food. But I’m a habitual sampler, and my wife and I will just order so much stuff.”
It’s about freedom. “Let the people choose what they want,” he tells me. “Maybe they don’t want fries today. Maybe they want a salad, or maybe they don’t want anything. Maybe they just want two burgers. Or just one burger. Either way.” As far as mayonnaise options at Parlour, you’re free to pay $4 for either a Swiss cheese aioli or a dill aioli. While I can attest that these sauces are, in fact, pretty tasty, the Belgian in me disapproves of having to pay extra.