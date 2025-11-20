Brion: When did so many restaurants start charging extra for fries?

It’s about freedom. “Let the people choose what they want,” he tells me. “Maybe they don’t want fries today. Maybe they want a salad, or maybe they don’t want anything. Maybe they just want two burgers. Or just one burger. Either way.” As far as mayonnaise options at Parlour, you’re free to pay $4 for either a Swiss cheese aioli or a dill aioli. While I can attest that these sauces are, in fact, pretty tasty, the Belgian in me disapproves of having to pay extra.