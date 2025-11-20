Twin Cities shoppers are likely to hold the line on spending this holiday season

Léa Payette has long had a strategy for holiday shopping that helps her dodge rising prices.
She keeps a running list of gift ideas and, as an avid thrifter, picks up inexpensive, eco-friendly items throughout the year. Last year, for her friend — a foodie who loves the outdoors — Payette found an Eddie Bauer picnic set in red, her favorite color.
After recent layoffs, the end of the government shutdown and rising economic uncertainty, many households are rethinking how they’ll spend their holiday dollars.
Minneapolis-based Target on Wednesday reported another sales decline for the August-through-October period, citing consumers making trade-offs heading into the holidays. A day later, Walmart said it continued to see value-seeking shoppers across all incomes, especially those with higher incomes.
“As we go into Christmas and the holidays, we think the consumer will prioritize what goes under the tree vs. what goes on the tree,” Target’s Chief Commercial Officer Rick Gomez said on a media call.
In the Twin Cities, Deloitte’s annual holiday survey found shoppers expect to spend about the same as last year — a contrast to the 10% decline projected nationally. However, higher inflation- and tariff-driven prices could mean fewer goods in the basket.
Increasing price sensitivity
Deloitte’s findings add to several surveys predicting a spending slowdown, including one from PricewaterhouseCoopers. The National Retail Federation expects sales to rise 3.7% to 4.2%, a smaller bump than last year.
Shoppers are becoming increasingly price-sensitive, fueling fierce competition among retailers and prompting some to shift from Target to Walmart or Aldi for deeper savings. Walmart reported Thursday it was continuing to see a growing number of higher-income shoppers who are seeking relief from pricier grocery bills.