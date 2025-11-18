High mortgage rates cut in half number of working-class homebuyers in the Twin Cities

Working-class homebuyers have become an endangered species in the Twin Cities.
The number of single-family homes sold to buyers with a modest budget fell by more than 60% from 2021-24 as sales of more expensive houses rose, according to a new study from the community development and engagement division at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.
It’s a decline higher mortgage rates primarily drove, the report said. Those rates have doubled since falling to record lows in 2021 but still remain below historic averages.
Working-class buyers — people who earned 80% of the metro area median income (AMI), which is $72,950 for a single person in Hennepin County — are also much more likely than other buyers to compete with investors, who are often able to pay cash. That gives them a competitive advantage on buyers seeking a mortgage.
“This has been a long-term challenge that really accelerated after the pandemic,” said Patti Jo Fitzpatrick, a Twin Cities sales agent and president of Minnesota Realtors.
Buyers have few options
Fitzpatrick said in addition to the challenges of higher rates, builders can’t build enough entry-level homes because of more expensive land, labor and materials.
And, she said, few are willing to sell because so many current homeowners are feeling “locked in” to their historically low pandemic mortgage rates and can’t afford to make their next move.
“Those two forces together have tightened supply across much of Minnesota,” she said.