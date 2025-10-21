Amazon expands same-day delivery in Twin Cities as holiday retail battles heat up

Amazon has opened a new same-day delivery facility in Golden Valley, expanding its ability to get orders to Twin Cities customers in as little as two hours.
The 185,000-square-foot site began operating in early September and employs about 250 people. The company plans to double that number as the holidays approach, even in a facility teeming with robots.
Speed of delivery has become a clear battleground among the nation’s largest retailers this year, with Target and Walmart also putting resources toward filling gaps in same-day and next-day delivery.
The new Golden Valley facility is Amazon’s second same-day operation in the metro, joining an existing site in Brooklyn Park.
The new warehouse stocks high-demand items such as diapers, dog food and personal care products. Unlike the Brooklyn Park location, it also fulfills grocery orders — from shelf-stable snacks like Little Debbie’s Star Crunch cookies to Red Baron pepperoni pizza and other frozen goods.
Amazon Prime orders can be pulled from the reams of inventory to the loading area in less than 15 minutes and reach a shopper’s doorstep in two to five hours.
Minneapolis-based Target has built its same-day muscle around store fulfillment and its Shipt delivery service. The retailer said it now offers same-day delivery to 80% of the U.S. population and two-day shipping to 99%. This holiday season, Target is expanding next-day delivery in 35 metro areas by the end of October.
Walmart reaches 93% of U.S. households with same-day delivery and offers Express Delivery, which fulfills orders through its stores and can arrive in less than two hours.